It often goes under the radar due to the exploits of their attackers but Liverpool’s defensive unit has been one of the best in world football over recent years.

In three of the last four campaigns, the Reds have conceded the fewest number of goals in the Premier League. Manchester City claimed the ‘best defence in the English top-flight’ crown during the 2020/21 season, when Liverpool were without Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip from December onwards. Even when looking at the underlying numbers, Liverpool have ranked favourably across all of Jurgen Klopp’s full seasons in charge at Anfield. They are regularly in the bottom three - the place you want to be for this metric - for Expected Goals Against (xGA) and have a per game average of 1.05 in the six seasons the German tactician has been at the helm.

It is why the current predicament the Reds find themselves in comes as a surprise. Underlying numbers paint worrying picture Klopp’s men rank 10th for xGA in the Premier League this season and have allowed an average of 1.64 xGA per game across their 12 outings. The last time an opposing team failed to rack up 1.0+ xG was in August, with Newcastle United struggling at Anfield despite taking the lead. This particular metric has been on the rise in recent weeks. After the win over Manchester City, Liverpool’s xGA per game average in their nine Premier League outings was 1.43 - still up on previous years, but not quite disastrous. In the three games since, their xGA per game has been 2.27. For context, an xGA per game average of 2.0+ is usually associated with teams in a relegation battle. The worrying thing for the Reds is that they haven’t been up against elite teams during this period.

"#LFC have conceded 1.7+ xGA in five of their last six league games, allowing an average of 2.10 xGA pg over that stretch - that's a relegation worthy process."



"For context, last season's bottom side Norwich allowed 2.14 xGA pg"



✍️@JAKEOZZ https://t.co/meMyK2WQeW pic.twitter.com/CzdZl0l2d0 — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 29, 2022

They have faced off against West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Leeds. The latter two had been winless since August prior to their victories over Liverpool, while the Hammers hadn’t had the best of campaigns either, yet all three teams created high-value chances at a staggering rate. They went blow-for-blow with Liverpool and two of them took maximum points. That is almost unheard of against a Klopp team. Speaking after the defeat to Leeds, the former BVB boss was fairly honest in his assessment of the situation. "We scored an equaliser, but it didn't give us the complete security back for whatever reason, we struggled with controlling the game obviously which is difficult with the speed they have up front. We gave too many balls away." Reds lacking control In the game at Anfield on Saturday night, the hosts struggled to cope with the aggressive approach from the visitors. For context, half of the players who featured for the Reds failed to match their pass success rate for the season. Harvey Elliott, Thiago, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were all down on their season average. That is four of the five midfielders who got minutes in the game. If those tasked with helping control possession and space can’t find a teammate, there is no chance a team can control the game. The impact this had on the team’s structure was there for all to see. Liverpool were perpetually caught in transition by Jesse Marsch’s men. It exposed the new-look diamond shape being used by the Reds.

In the above screenshot, Liverpool had been looking to build their attack down the right-hand side. Highlighted are Elliott, Thiago and Fabinho. Now, the No6 stepped up to provide the hosts with options to switch the play. With Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both on the right flank, Darwin Nunez needed support centrally so Thiago initially pushes up to be that player. That way, if the ball reached the former Benfica man, he has options to his left. You can spot the problem from a mile off though. Jack Harrison, circled in white, hadn’t fully tracked the Liverpool midfielder and once the ball is turned over, he is goal-side with acres of space to attack. Andrew Robertson is just off the screen and Virgil Van Dijk had to track Rodrigo’s run with the Spain international picking up a position on the blindside of Gomez. If the ball had reached Harrison, he would’ve had a run straight at Alisson.

Leeds played the wrong pass in this instance and Joe Gomez was able to make the block. But look at Harrison. He is still goal side of Thiago while Andrew Robertson is in no position to track his run if the ball is played over the top. He would be clean through on goal.

The visitors pick up the second ball and were able to go again with an attack. Highlighted are the midfield three, all dragged over to the right-hand side. Harrison eventually picks up the ball and his curled effort floats over the bar. But for that entire phase of play, all 16 seconds, the Leeds No11 was either clean through on goal or one-vs-one with the full-back. That sort of set-up is just asking for trouble. Liverpool too easily exposed

There is a similar scenario not long after. Liverpool tried to play out from the back but were again aggressively pressed into turning the ball over. This time around, Elliott had pushed on with Salah taking up a position on the right. Firmino had dropped to fill for the youngster in midfield. Harrison positions himself once again ahead of Thiago to block off that potential pass. Trent Alexander-Arnold is not able to play a big switch to Andrew Robertson due to the pressure on him and Leeds are able to rush him into playing a pass into a crowded area. It is a pressing trap and Liverpool fell for it.

As soon as the ball is turned over in the middle third, the Reds are in trouble. Leeds outnumber Fabinho in the centre of the park and they were able easily play around him. This forces Gomez to step up but he’s not quick enough to stop Brenden Aaronson from finding Rodrigo with a pass. In the blink of an eye, it is a three-vs-two situation in favour of Leeds and there is a lot of space to attack.

Harrison, who had initially positioned himself goal side of Thiago again, is able to pick up possession and carry the ball into the penalty area. Van Dijk attempts to make a block but the former Manchester City winger is able to force Alisson into a smart stop. Liverpool used to be the masters of controlling everything. They would dominate the ball and the space. Now the opposition seem content to give them the ball while they dictate where the Reds can and cannot play. This creates these counter-attacking moments that result in high-value efforts. The worrying thing from a Liverpool perspective is that they are up against arguably one of the best counter-attacking teams in the Premier League this weekend in Spurs. This is a team that twice gave Klopp and his men a scare last season playing a certain way. And that was when the Reds had some semblance of control. A tactical change might be required again otherwise a repeat of the 4-1 humbling against Tottenham from back in 2017 could be on the cards. The midfield needs to be shored up and the defence needs to be protected. The 4-4-2 shape could make a return on Sunday.