Liverpool win 5-1

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham: Reds run riot to make Carabao Cup semi-finals

By Jake Osgathorpe
22:32 · WED December 20, 2023

Curtis Jones’ double and strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah eased Liverpool into a record 19th League Cup semi-final with a 5-1 win over West Ham.

Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

After Sunday’s disappointing goalless draw against Manchester United, the first time Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed to win at home this season, ended a run of 34 successive matches with a goal the Hammers provided less stubborn resistance.

West Ham manager David Moyes departed after a 21st unsuccessful attempt to win at Anfield as his club’s woeful record at the ground extended to one win in the last 56.

The Hammers exit the competition, but Liverpool advance, and they drew Fulham in the semi-finals.

Chelsea take on Championship side Middlesbrough in the other semi, with the first leg of both ties to be played on th week commencing 8th January.

