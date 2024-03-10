Sporting Life
Liverpool celebrate after Alexis Mac Allister's (right) penalty against Man City
Liverpool celebrate after Alexis Mac Allister's (right) penalty against Man City

Liverpool 1-1 Man City: Reds fight back with Alexis Mac Allister penalty to keep title race close

By Sporting Life
18:18 · SUN March 10, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty earned Liverpool a dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City that left the destiny of the Premier League still very much up in the air.

A point apiece means Arsenal remain top of the table on goal difference from Jurgen Klopp’s side but they have to go to the Etihad in three weeks with the gap to City currently only a point.

The Argentina midfielder struck from the spot to cancel out John Stones’ first Premier League goal since April.

In reality this game was never likely to point to the eventual champions but what it did serve up was a reminder that these two teams remain the top-flight’s standard bearers.

Whether that will remain the same after Jurgen Klopp’s departure in the summer remains to be seen but Pep Guardiola has still not won at Anfield in front of fans.

Nevertheless he left the happier of the two managers after enduring significant second-half pressure.

