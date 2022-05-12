Sporting Life
Live and in-play verdict: Tottenham v Arsenal | North London derby

By Sporting Life
20:51 · THU May 12, 2022

Our Expected Goals (xG)-powered Infogol model delivers its half-time verdict in the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, using the information gleaned so far to predict how the second half could play out.

HALF-TIME SCORE

  • Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal

EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

  • Tottenham 1.93-0.16 Arsenal

PREDICTED % CHANCE

  • Tottenham 90% | Draw 8% | Arsenal 2%

HALF-TIME ODDS

POTENTIAL GOALSCORER

  • Son Heung-Min

A feisty North London derby that was short on meaningful chances early on. Harry Kane's brace, featuring a penalty (0.80 xG) and a back post header (0.47 xG), separates the sides at the break.

Rob Holding's red card puts Arsenal under serious pressure, finding it difficult to deal with Son Heung-Min.

Against ten men for the second half, Son is a solid suggestion to score the next goal for Tottenham, despite not having a shot in the opening 45 minutes.

