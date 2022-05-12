A feisty North London derby that was short on meaningful chances early on. Harry Kane's brace, featuring a penalty (0.80 xG) and a back post header (0.47 xG), separates the sides at the break.

Rob Holding's red card puts Arsenal under serious pressure, finding it difficult to deal with Son Heung-Min.

Against ten men for the second half, Son is a solid suggestion to score the next goal for Tottenham, despite not having a shot in the opening 45 minutes.