Our Expected Goals (xG)-powered Infogol model delivers its half-time verdict in the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, using the information gleaned so far to predict how the second half could play out.
A feisty North London derby that was short on meaningful chances early on. Harry Kane's brace, featuring a penalty (0.80 xG) and a back post header (0.47 xG), separates the sides at the break.
Rob Holding's red card puts Arsenal under serious pressure, finding it difficult to deal with Son Heung-Min.
Against ten men for the second half, Son is a solid suggestion to score the next goal for Tottenham, despite not having a shot in the opening 45 minutes.
