Our in-play betting expert Tom Carnduff selects one tip for the second half of Saturday night's headline Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham.
Son Heung-min to have 1+ shots on target at 17/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Liverpool have had the better opportunities in this game, but Tottenham have also had efforts and struck the post in the latter stages. The longer it goes on goalless, the more chances Spurs should have to break forward and counter-attack.
As expected, Harry Kane is dropping to create attacks for the visitors and Son Heung-min is looking to get forward with pace. At a best price of 17/10, and anything above even money elsewhere, SON TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is worth a play.
We know the threat the forward poses in front of goal. Son has 19 on his Premier League tally and usually averages 2.4 shots per game. He's yet to have one in this game but he could get an opportunity across the next 45 minutes.
Odds correct at 2031 BST (07/05/22)
