Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
We pick out an in-play bet for Liverpool v Tottenham

Live and in-play betting tips: Liverpool v Tottenham

By Tom Carnduff
20:48 · SAT May 07, 2022

Our in-play betting expert Tom Carnduff selects one tip for the second half of Saturday night's headline Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Football betting tips: In-play

Son Heung-min to have 1+ shots on target at 17/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool have had the better opportunities in this game, but Tottenham have also had efforts and struck the post in the latter stages. The longer it goes on goalless, the more chances Spurs should have to break forward and counter-attack.

As expected, Harry Kane is dropping to create attacks for the visitors and Son Heung-min is looking to get forward with pace. At a best price of 17/10, and anything above even money elsewhere, SON TO HAVE 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is worth a play.

We know the threat the forward poses in front of goal. Son has 19 on his Premier League tally and usually averages 2.4 shots per game. He's yet to have one in this game but he could get an opportunity across the next 45 minutes.

Odds correct at 2031 BST (07/05/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS