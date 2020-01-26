Listen: Latest Sporting Life Premier League Weekly: Latest Man Utd crisis, relegation battle and FA Cup upset picks

Football
Listen to the latest Sporting Life Premier League podcast
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
11:46 · January 26, 2020 · 1 min read

Our latest Premier League podcast includes a focus on the latest Manchester United crisis and our FA Cup upset picks.

Joe Townsend is joined by Dale Tempest, Paul Higham and Tom Carnduff to discuss the Premier League week, focusing on the sorry situation at Manchester United in particular.

Our team talk through all the problems at Old Trafford and try to work out if it’s all Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s fault or if the problems run deeper. There’s also the question of just how much time and money it will take to get them back to the top.

We also discuss the rest of the midweek action including welcome wins for Bournemouth and Aston Villa as the relegation battle takes yet more twists and turns.

There’s also the small matter of the FA Cup coming up – are any of the big boys likely to be the subject of classic cup shocks? Our team make their picks.

Click on the graphic beloe or the links underneath to listen..

Listen via the following links:

Soundcloud

iTunes

Spotify

