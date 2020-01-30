LISTEN - Premier League podcast: Our team discuss the transfer deadline day moves that could happen

Our podcast team discuss all the main Premier League transfer window talking points and preview the weekend's action.
Joe Townsend is joined by Dale Tempest, Paul Higham and Tom Carnduff as they chew over the latest action, incident and debate from the Premier League as we prepare for the transfer window to slam shut on deadline day.
We pick out the best signings from January, who could still move where and what teams still need to do to bolster their squads for the final push towards the end of the season.
Our team also discuss the big debate points of the last week, namely whether Jurgen Klopp is right to stay away from Liverpool’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury and whether it’s a sign of just how Premier League teams aren’t taking the competition seriously.
There’s also our weekly preview section as we look forward to big games including Tottenham v Man City, Leicester v Chelsea and Man Utd v Wolves along with our best bets for the weekend’s action.
