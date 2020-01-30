LISTEN - Premier League podcast: Our team discuss the transfer deadline day moves that could happen

Football
Listen to the latest Sporting Life Premier League podcast
Listen to the latest Sporting Life Premier League podcast
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
17:05 · January 30, 2020 · 2 min read

Our podcast team discuss all the main Premier League transfer window talking points and preview the weekend's action.

Joe Townsend is joined by Dale Tempest, Paul Higham and Tom Carnduff as they chew over the latest action, incident and debate from the Premier League as we prepare for the transfer window to slam shut on deadline day.

We pick out the best signings from January, who could still move where and what teams still need to do to bolster their squads for the final push towards the end of the season.

Our team also discuss the big debate points of the last week, namely whether Jurgen Klopp is right to stay away from Liverpool’s FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury and whether it’s a sign of just how Premier League teams aren’t taking the competition seriously.

There’s also our weekly preview section as we look forward to big games including Tottenham v Man City, Leicester v Chelsea and Man Utd v Wolves along with our best bets for the weekend’s action.

Click on the graphic below to listen on soundcloud or use the following links...

Listen to the latest Sporting Life Premier League podcast
Listen to the latest Sporting Life Premier League podcast

Listen via the links below:

Soundcloud

iTunes

Spotify

More podcasts...

Listen to our Super Bowl preview for our predictions, stats and best bets
Listen to our Super Bowl preview for our predictions, stats and best bets

Click above to listen to our Super Bowl LIV preview as we take a look at the big NFL showpiece event on Sunday.

Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football links

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 4h

Most Read Football

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 4h

Football Tips

Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 2h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 1h
All Football TipsTips & Previews