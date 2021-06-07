Sporting Life
LISTEN: The latest Betfair 'Only Bettor' football podcast

Betfair's Euro 2020 preview podcast featuring Sporting Life tipster Mark O'Haire

By Sporting Life
14:26 · MON June 07, 2021

Sporting Life tipster Mark O’Haire and Football...Only Bettor regular Kevin Hatchard are joined by a distinguished panel of former managers – Glenn Hoddle, Gordon Strachan and Mark Hughes – to deliver top tournament insight and loads of great bets for the month ahead.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Football Tips