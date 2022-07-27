The Argentina international has finally completed a move to Old Trafford, and becomes United's third arrival this summer as Erik ten Hag reunites with a former from player from Ajax.

Lisandro Martinez becomes Erik Ten Hag's third signing of the summer window, following on Tyrell Malacia and Chirstian Eriksen most recently. He has put pen to paper on a five-year-deal up to 2027 with the option of extending for another year. The Argentina international is a centre-back by trade but is also able to deputise at left-back and defensive midfield if necessary. Last season, he scored once and assisted three goals in the Eredivisie as Ajax clinched another domestic title under Ten Hag.

Now at Manchester United, Martinez is expected to give tough competition to the likes of Victory Lindelof and Raphael Varane, all three of whom will compete for a starting spot alongside club captain Harry Maguire. Speaking to the club website, he said: "It's an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further. "I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it. "I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this."

United's director of football, John Murtough was pleased to get the deal over the line. He told the club website: "Lisandro is an outstanding player who will bring further quality and experience to Erik [Ten Hag]’s squad. "We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and help the team achieve the success we are aiming for."