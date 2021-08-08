Ligue 1 betting tips: Weekend best bets

The Ligue 1 season enters it's second weekend and Jake Osgathorpe has a best bet for the weekends action, including Marseille v Bordeaux.

Marseille v Bordeaux tips Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: BT Sport

Marseille 8/15 | Draw 3/1 | Bordeaux 21/4 Marseille landed us a nice winner last weekend, despite them needing to recover from a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Montpellier, and I am sticking with Jorge Sampaoli’s men this week. Ultimately, they thoroughly deserved last week's victory, with their opponents fortunate to score at all based on the chances they created (0.59 xG), registering just one shot from inside the area. Marseille peppered the Montpellier goal, racking up 2.00 xG, and that was all without a recognised striker, as former West Ham star Dimitri Payet played down the middle – scoring twice. They host a Bordeaux team that were the most disappointing side of matchday one, losing 2-0 to newly promoted Clermont in shocking fashion.

Les Girondins have had their off-field issues over the summer, but kept hold of their top-flight status, though given the way they started last week, that may not last too many more years. They were thoroughly dominated by Clermont, losing the xG battle 0.62 – 3.03, the widest xG margin of the opening weekend in France. Bordeaux ranked as the fourth worst team last season based on expected points, and they look set to be battling near the foot of the table yet again, especially with such a porous defence. The hosts can take full advantage of this, and so MARSEILLE TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS is the selection at a shade of odds on. Score prediction: Marseille 2-0 Bordeaux (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

PSG v Strasbourg tips Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

PSG 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Strasbourg 14/1 PSG have been in the news all week due the announced signing of some diminutive Argentinian bloke who you may or may not have heard of. Lionel Messi has joined Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG. It still hasn’t really sunk in yet that the little magician won’t be playing for Barcelona this season, but the prospect of a Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe front three is mouthwatering. When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut? Unfortunately for Les Parisiens, it is likely that Messi and Neymar will not feature in this game, with both having come back late from Copa America duty – the same goes for Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Marquinhos. Other marquee signings Sergio Ramos (injured) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (resting) are also set to miss out, meaning we could see a similar starting XI to the one that beat Troyes 2-1 last weekend. That XI didn’t have the same WOW factor as PSG will bring in a few weeks' time, but it was still more than good enough to deserve the win, and should be again here. Achraf Hakimi was excellent at right back in that game, and will prove to be a key threat for PSG this season, especially so without their star attacking players, so keep an eye out for him in this game. Strasbourg were extremely poor in their opener, losing 2-0 at home to Angers and barely laying a glove on their opponents, registering just one shot from inside the box and accumulating 0.32 xGF.

They are unlikely to give PSG many issues in this game, even if they are far from full-strength, and given there will be a party-like atmosphere at the Parc des Princes given the presentation of Lionel Messi and his fellow FREE transfers before the game. PSG will likely prove too strong, and while they were breached by Troyes last weekend, I feel as though they can keep Strasbourg at bay in their first home game, so PSG TO WIN TO NIL appeals at an odds against price. CLICK HERE to back PSG to win to nil with Sky Bet Score prediction: PSG 2-0 Strasbourg (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Ligue 1 weekend best bets 2pts PSG to win to nil at 11/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

2.5pts Marseille to win and Over 1.5 Goals at 10/11 (bet365) Odds correct at 1500 BST (13/08/21)

