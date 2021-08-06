Ligue 1 betting tips: Weekend best bets

Monaco v Lens

My biggest pre-season fancy, Monaco to finish in the top three, has got off to a questionable start, with Monaco winless through two Ligue 1 matches.

Fortunately, their main rivals Lyon and Lille have suffered the same fate, meaning it’s Marseille and Nice who have taken advantage.

In Monaco’s case, they were unfortunate not to beat Nantes on opening day (xG: MON 1.76 – 0.22 NAN) before losing to Lorient last Friday, but they have had Champions League qualifiers to contend with, and Nico Kovac has certainly put his eggs in the UCL basket early on.

Les Rouges et Blancs were beaten by Shakhtar in the first leg of the final qualifying stage in midweek, meaning they must go to Ukraine and win in the second leg to keep their Champions League dream alive.

That will likely mean Monaco focusing on that game on Wednesday, and less so on this game, so opposing them looks the way to go.

I perhaps wouldn’t be taking such a strong approach if Monaco were playing just ‘any’ team, but Lens are a canny operator, shown by their seventh-place finish last term.

They actually deserved to finish fifth according to expected goals (xG), and have started this season well, deserving more than two points from their opening two games.

Compared to Monaco, they will be well-rested and don’t have anything else to focus on, plus they have the quality to really hurt their hosts, going unbeaten in two games against them last season without conceding – and winning 3-0 in this fixture.

The price about LENS OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is therefore just too appealing to turn down.

Score prediction: Monaco 1-1 Lens (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)