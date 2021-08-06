Ligue 1 betting tips: Weekend best bets

The Ligue 1 season enters it's third weekend and Jake Osgathorpe has two best bets for the action, including Monaco v Lens.
2pts Lens or draw Double Chance at 23/20 (MansionBet)
2pts Nice to win Draw No Bet at 19/20 (Betway)
My biggest pre-season fancy, Monaco to finish in the top three, has got off to a questionable start, with Monaco winless through two Ligue 1 matches.
Fortunately, their main rivals Lyon and Lille have suffered the same fate, meaning it’s Marseille and Nice who have taken advantage.
In Monaco’s case, they were unfortunate not to beat Nantes on opening day (xG: MON 1.76 – 0.22 NAN) before losing to Lorient last Friday, but they have had Champions League qualifiers to contend with, and Nico Kovac has certainly put his eggs in the UCL basket early on.
Les Rouges et Blancs were beaten by Shakhtar in the first leg of the final qualifying stage in midweek, meaning they must go to Ukraine and win in the second leg to keep their Champions League dream alive.
That will likely mean Monaco focusing on that game on Wednesday, and less so on this game, so opposing them looks the way to go.
I perhaps wouldn’t be taking such a strong approach if Monaco were playing just ‘any’ team, but Lens are a canny operator, shown by their seventh-place finish last term.
They actually deserved to finish fifth according to expected goals (xG), and have started this season well, deserving more than two points from their opening two games.
Compared to Monaco, they will be well-rested and don’t have anything else to focus on, plus they have the quality to really hurt their hosts, going unbeaten in two games against them last season without conceding – and winning 3-0 in this fixture.
The price about LENS OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is therefore just too appealing to turn down.
Nice sent shockwaves through Ligue 1 by their acquisition of Lille’s title winning coach Christophe Galtier in the summer, and did so again last weekend, as Galtier’s new side thrashed his old side 4-0 away from home.
Les Aiglons were extremely good value for that victory, and that was another game in which they showcased a solid foundation. So far this term they have allowed just 0.99 xGA in two games.
Galtier’s Lille were a defence-first outfit, winning the Ligue 1 title thanks to the best defence in the division, one that allowed an average of just 0.72 xGA per game.
We can be sure then that Nice will be tough to beat under his guidance, but it could be argued that the title winning coach’s new side have more attacking talent than his Lille team.
They welcome Marseille, who continue to be an entertaining team to follow under Jorge Sampaoli, with their two matches this season seeing nine goals, to the Allianz Riviera.
However, when delving deeper we see that OM have been unfortunate to have conceded as many goals as they have, with their defensive process actually impressive.
Marseille have conceded a combined xGA of just 0.88, and are yet to allow a single big chance (0.35 xG+), so they are underrated defensively.
I am surprised to see Nice as second favourites in this game though, especially with home field advantage, so I want to get the hosts onside.
Backing a home win at 9/5 did tempt me, but with Marseille’s underrated defence and Galtier’s propensity for ‘safe’ football at times, taking NICE TO WIN DRAW NO BET appeals at a shade of odds on.
That way, if these two do cancel each other out and the game ends all-square, we get our money back, but if Nice do get the win, we are in profit.
Odds correct at 1000 BST (20/08/21)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.