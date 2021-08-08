Ligue 1 betting tips: Weekend best bets

PSG v Strasbourg tips

PSG have been in the news all week due the announced signing of some diminutive Argentinian bloke who you may or may not have heard of.

Lionel Messi has joined Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG. It still hasn’t really sunk in yet that the little magician won’t be playing for Barcelona this season, but the prospect of a Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe front three is mouthwatering.

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

Unfortunately for Les Parisiens, it is likely that Messi and Neymar will not feature in this game, with both having come back late from Copa America duty – the same goes for Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Marquinhos.

Other marquee signings Sergio Ramos (injured) and Gianluigi Donnarumma (resting) are also set to miss out, meaning we could see a similar starting XI to the one that beat Troyes 2-1 last weekend.

That XI didn’t have the same WOW factor as PSG will bring in a few weeks' time, but it was still more than good enough to deserve the win, and should be again here.

Achraf Hakimi was excellent at right back in that game, and will prove to be a key threat for PSG this season, especially so without their star attacking players, so keep an eye out for him in this game.

Strasbourg were extremely poor in their opener, losing 2-0 at home to Angers and barely laying a glove on their opponents, registering just one shot from inside the box and accumulating 0.32 xGF.