Ligue 1 betting tips: Weekend best bets

The Ligue 1 season enters it's fourth weekend and Jake Osgathorpe has three best bets for the action, including Reims v PSG.

Football betting tips: Ligue 1 1.5pts St Etienne or Draw Double Chance at 23/20 (MansionBet) 1.5pts Montpellier or Draw Double Chance at 11/10 1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Reims v PSG at 21/20 (MansionBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Lille v Montpellier Kick-off: 16:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: BT Sport ESPN

Lille 7/10 | Draw 14/5 | Montpellier 15/4 Lille’s defence of their title has started extremely badly, with the champions winless through three games, collecting just two points. Les Dogues were left frustrated by St Etienne last weekend, and that followed a 4-0 hammering in their only home game thus far against Nice. Christophe Galtier’s departure from Lille to Nice was going to have a huge impact on their season, but the early signs are that Lille will be a mid-to-top half team in his absence. They have averaged 1.09 xGF per game thus far, allowing 1.45 xGA per game, and visiting Montpellier should fancy their chances of adding to their misery. La Paillade have been one of the most entertaining teams to follow in Ligue 1 so far, with their three matches seeing 15 goals, and Montpellier have scored twice in each outing. Their front four of Gaetan Laborde, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi and Andy Delort is talented enough to cause any defence problems, and score at any moment. Montpellier racked up a whopping 4.00 xGF in their 3-1 win over Lorient, creating chance after chance with their attacking mentality, and that followed a 3-3 draw with Reims in which they generated 2.08 xGF. This is one of the best attacking teams in Ligue 1, better than Lille’s, and while there are major question marks around their defence, they could easily out-score their hosts here. I’m not backing them to win at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, instead just avoid defeat, with MONTPELLIER OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE just too appealing at 11/10. CLICK HERE to back Montpellier or Draw Double Chance with Sky Bet Montpellier are a team I expect to be pushing for Europe this term, whereas Lille – without Galtier – could be lucky to hang onto a top five berth. Score prediction: Lille 1-1 Montpellier (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Reims v PSG Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Reims 16/1 | Draw 7/1 | PSG 1/7 Reims are unbeaten heading into a clash with PSG, that after three draws from three games. They struggled against Nice on opening weekend, drawing 0-0, before going toe-to-toe with Montpellier in a 3-3 ding-dong. Their 1-1 draw at Metz last time out was their best display of the three though, winning the xG battle on that occasion. While I do still have concerns around Reims’ safety this season, they have started brightly, showing they are more than capable of scoring goals, and they should fancy their chances of notching against what is a porous PSG backline. Les Parisiens, or Les Galactiques if you so prefer, have won all three league games thus far, scoring 10 goals, but they have shown a weakness at the other end, shipping five. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are yet to keep a clean sheet in Ligue 1, and are still waiting to welcome Sergio Ramos to the side, but the top-heavy starting XI means they leave themselves exposed. When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut? This issue will continue to plague them until they find a balance between attack and defence, but with Neymar and Lionel Messi to come back into the fold, maybe for this game, that balance will likely prove difficult to find. The Argentinian magician is expected to be in the squad for this one, and if he were to start, PSG -2 handicap would appeal, but I’m going to stick with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Yes, PSG are expected to win this comfortably, and they should given their attacking options – even without Neymar and Messi – but their defensive deficiencies mean Reims can get a goal, just like Troyes, Strasbourg (twice) and Brest (twice) have managed this term. Score prediction: Reims 1-3 PSG (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

CLICK HERE to follow our new Facebook page

Marseille v St Etienne Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Marseille 3/4 | Draw 11/4 | St Etienne 18/5 Marseille’s game against Nice last weekend was in the news for all the wrong reasons, as the match was abandoned after fans continually threw objects at Marseille players before breaking onto the pitch. Currently, the result of that game was a walkover 3-0 win for Nice, with it being Marseille who refused to return to continue the game, but that may well change, and probably should. Before the game was abandoned, Jorge Sampaoli’s side were losing 1-0 in a tight game, but had shown a few more defensive vulnerabilities than we had perhaps seen in games against Montpellier and Bordeaux. What was also clear was that Marseille were struggling to create chances on a regular basis, and they do appear to be hit-and-miss in that department. It took them going 2-0 down to Montpellier before they stepped up their attacking game, finishing with 2.00 xG, but they mustered just 0.98 xG against Bordeaux, and had just broke the 1.0 xG barrier against Nice before the game was halted in the 75th minute. St Etienne rock up to the Stade Velodrome boasting an unbeaten record having drawn their first three league games – all against decent opponents. Lorient are a side capable of scoring anywhere, while Lens ranked as the fifth best team in the league last season and are set for another good campaign. Last weekend Les Verts drew with champions Lille at home, limiting their opponents to just 1.04 xG. In total, Claude Puel’s side have allowed just 1.09 xGA per game so far, and given the calibre of opponents, I make that a very strong return. St Etienne will set up to frustrate their hosts, and look more than capable of doing so, meaning the odds against available for ST ETIENNE OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is where I will be putting my money. CLICK HERE to back St Etienne or Draw Double Chance with Sky Bet They are a well drilled side, substance of style, and while Marseille do have match-winning quality, they are very inconsistent. Score prediction: Marseille 1-1 St Etienne (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Ligue 1 weekend best bets 1.5pts St Etienne or Draw Double Chance at 23/20 (MansionBet)

1.5pts Montpellier or Draw Double Chance at 11/10

1.5pts Both Teams to Score in Reims v PSG at 21/20 (MansionBet) Odds correct at 2200 BST (25/08/21)

CLICK TO READ: Sporting Life's best bets for this weekend's La Liga action