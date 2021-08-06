Ligue 1 betting tips: Weekend best bets

Nice v Marseille

Nice sent shockwaves through Ligue 1 by their acquisition of Lille’s title winning coach Christophe Galtier in the summer, and did so again last weekend, as Galtier’s new side thrashed his old side 4-0 away from home.

Les Aiglons were extremely good value for that victory, and that was another game in which they showcased a solid foundation. So far this term they have allowed just 0.99 xGA in two games.

Galtier’s Lille were a defence-first outfit, winning the Ligue 1 title thanks to the best defence in the division, one that allowed an average of just 0.72 xGA per game.

We can be sure then that Nice will be tough to beat under his guidance, but it could be argued that the title winning coach’s new side have more attacking talent than his Lille team.

They welcome Marseille, who continue to be an entertaining team to follow under Jorge Sampaoli, with their two matches this season seeing nine goals, to the Allianz Riviera.

However, when delving deeper we see that OM have been unfortunate to have conceded as many goals as they have, with their defensive process actually impressive.

Marseille have conceded a combined xGA of just 0.88, and are yet to allow a single big chance (0.35 xG+), so they are underrated defensively.

I am surprised to see Nice as second favourites in this game though, especially with home field advantage, so I want to get the hosts onside.

Backing a home win at 9/5 did tempt me, but with Marseille’s underrated defence and Galtier’s propensity for ‘safe’ football at times, taking NICE TO WIN DRAW NO BET appeals at a shade of odds on.

That way, if these two do cancel each other out and the game ends all-square, we get our money back, but if Nice do get the win, we are in profit.

Score prediction: Nice 2-1 Marseille (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)