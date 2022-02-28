Scout and Sky Bet EFL expert Liam Henshaw picks out the star performers from this weekend's Championship action, naming a data-driven Team of the Week.

A busy weekend of Sky Bet Championship action saw Barnsley win and score three goals against Middlesbrough, that equates to 33% of their home goals scored all season, in just one game. Elsewhere, Grant McCann’s old club came back to bite him following his recent appointment at Peterborough, his side struggled and lost 3-0 to Hull. This week, we're going for a 3-4-3 formation.

GK – Simon Moore (Coventry) Despite not keeping a clean sheet Moore managed 5 saves, the joint most across the league this weekend. He also managed to prevent an expected 1.39 goals for his side, a vital performance against a Preston side who looked the more dangerous of the teams. CB – Marvin Ekpiteta (Blackpool) Two goals in as many games for the Blackpool centre-back. He scored a header beating the onrushing keeper in a 4-1 victory against Reading. Ekpiteta also put in 13 interceptions, the 3rd most in the league and 4 blocked shots, the most in the league. CB – Jake Cooper (Millwall) The towering defender bagged his third goal of the season in a 1-0 victory over high-flying Sheffield United. He also won 83% of his defensive duels and 90% of his aerial duels in what was a dominant performance. This earned him a Infogol player rating of 8.32, a very good day at the office. CB – Levi Colwill (Huddersfield) The young Chelsea loanee has shown his ability consistently throughout the season. Saturday, he grabbed a goal and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win away to Birmingham. He also displayed his excellent ball playing ability with 2 through passes and 17 attempted progressive passes, the second most of any defender in the league.

ALSO READ: What are Infogol player ratings and how are they calculated?

RWB – Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield) Thomas played in a more advanced role this week but still showed his quality set piece delivery and attacking threat. He got the assist for the first goal, along with another three shot assists. He probably should have got onto the scoresheet with a couple of good chances throughout the game. LWB – Brandon Fleming (Hull) Fleming notched himself two assists against Peterborough in a 3-0 win. His first in particular was a brilliantly whipped low cross which caused havoc inside the six-yard box. He backed that up with 5 defensive duels and 7 interceptions. CM – Kenny Dougall (Blackpool) Dougall was key in Blackpool’s victory against Reading this weekend, he set up two of the goals and showed a battle midfield performance as he won 86% of his defensive duels and 100% of his aerial duels. Solid. CM – Amine Bassi (Barnsley) The technical attacking midfielder has been working wonders since he joined on loan in January. He’s going to be key in Barnsley’s fight against relegation. This weekend he grabbed two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory. Two neat finishes for the goals, but he did make the most of some very poor defending from Middlesbrough.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING