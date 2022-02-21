Scout and Sky Bet EFL expert Liam Henshaw picks out the star performers from this weekend's Championship action, naming a data-driven Team of the Week.

Sadly thanks to Storm Eunice we had a couple of postponements in the Championship this week with Bournemouth vs Forest and Blackburn vs Millwall succumbing to the elements. The weather didn’t impact the action elsewhere with an average of 2.7 goals per game across the fixtures that did go ahead. After going with a 4-4-2 last week, we switch to 4-3-3 on this occasion.

GK – Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) Bentley was instrumental in Bristol City’s 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough with no fewer than nine saves, three more than any other goalkeeper in the division. Of those saves the shot-stopper helped to prevent 1.72 xG, nearly double that of the next best-performing keeper this week. RB – George Baldock (Sheffield United) The attacking wingback has put in solid displays over the past couple of weeks, here he got his reward with a potential goal of the season contender - his first goal in more than two years. Baldock was also involved in the build-up for other goals with two pre-assists. Combine that with his clean sheet and it was a very solid performance. CB – Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) Back to back team of the week performances from Dominic Hyam. The defender registered another goal which won Coventry the game in the 93rd minute, along with six clearances, two tackles and a clean sheet. CB – Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) Lockyer showed a good display in possession to help Luton beat West Brom. The defender had 11 passes to final third, three deep completions, and the most xA for a centre-back in the league. He also won five aerial duels and helped his side keep a clean sheet against the struggling Baggies. LB – Joel Bagan (Cardiff City) The young defender scored his first senior goal last weekend against Millwall and followed it up this week with one against Blackpool. He’s got the ability to arrive into the box and be a threat, and this week he racked up 0.81 xG.

CM – Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) Gibbs-White probably put in the best performance in the league. He got the perfect 10 Infogol rating, with two goals and two assists. He probably should have had a hat-trick after missing a great chance six yards out. A brilliant display from the young man on loan from Wolves. CM – John Swift (Reading) If Reading are to stay up Swift is going to be key. He grabbed a goal and an assist in his side’s 3-2 win at Preston, which was their first since November in the league. He played a big part in the first goal as well with an excellent set-piece delivery. CAM – Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) A lot of people would have had Middlesbrough as bankers against Bristol City, Weimann put in a solid performance to help defeat the favourites though. He provided a goal and an assist, linking up well with Antoine Semenyo along with grabbing a very respectable 8.01 Infogol rating.

