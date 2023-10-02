Lens vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Mikel Arteta could hardly have asked for a better start to the season. Victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield has been followed by an unbeaten run across all competitions - Fulham and Tottenham the only team to deny Arsenal maximum returns. In Lens, they face a side struggling to adapt to the loss of some key players over the summer. Back-to-back victories has pushed them up the Ligue 1 table slightly, although they remain fourth from bottom. Seko Fofana and Lois Openda are key absentees following their departures, and while they have tried to replace, results on the pitch aren't matching those of the lofty finish in the 22/23 season. A 4-0 victory over PSV gave Arsenal the ideal opening to their Champions League campaign - anything less than victory here will be seen as a big missed opportunity.

What are the best bets? As is usually the case, one side being so fancied for victory has its impact on the markets. The Gunners sit at 4/7 for victory and 8/13 to score two or more. As the odds suggest, I'd back Arsenal to get a few here. With the visitors expected to see the better of the opportunities, I'll take the gamble on the 14/1 for OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Oleksandr Zinchenko to score anytime with Sky Bet The full-back posted five shots across their last two away league outings at Bournemouth and Everton, with a 1.0 shot per game average in England's top-flight last season.

Zinchenko gets himself into advanced positions and decent shooting areas. The majority, of course, being down the left, but we have seen him featuring as a central midfielder in possession at times. He's not a prolific scorer but did find the net last season. This slightly adjusted Arsenal system should play into his chances of scoring more throughout the next few months.

In a game with numerous short prices linked into the expected outcome, Zinchenko is the name of interest to strike for the away side.

Zinchenko's attacking output has already been discussed before, but an expected strong Arsenal performance should lead to corners given their attack. Emphasis on wide play often leads to the ball being deflected behind - it's why they've taken the most in the Premier League by far this season (64 - Manchester City second with 51). Six of Arsenal's last nine games have seen them score at least twice in each, making it an appealing play to back them hitting the net at least three times here. Score prediction: Lens 0-3 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Team news

For the hosts, Massadio Haïdara and David Costa are set to miss out. Arsenal will assess Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka ahead of the game, but it's unlikely either feature even if the latter has trained before the contest. Jurrien Timber is definitely out, while Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are also sidelined as they continue to recover from injuries.

Predicted line-ups Lens: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Aguilar, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Machado; Sotoca, Fulgini; Wahi Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Trossard, Nketiah, Jesus