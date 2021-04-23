Arsenal 0-1 Everton: Bernd Leno's error gifts Toffees three points

An error from Bernd Leno saw Arsenal slip to defeat to Everton on an evening where home fans marched on the Emirates Stadium to protest against the club’s owners.

The action on the pitch did not rival the pre-match protests, which included fireworks that were missing for large parts of the match itself. But Everton would leave north London with all three points after Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal to give the Toffees a 1-0 win, their first win in seven games across all competitions. Much like Chelsea’s stalemate with Brighton on Tuesday, the game was overshadowed by the actions of fans beforehand. Thousands of Arsenal supporters amassed ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Arsenal fans are outside the Emirates protesting against owner Stan Kroenke before tonight's game against Everton.#AFC pic.twitter.com/XhDt03QJzs — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 23, 2021

The relationship between fans and owner Stan Kroenke has been tumultuous in recent years but was worsened further still when the Gunners announced on Sunday they had signed up as one of the founding members of a breakaway European Super League. The ill-will towards the new competition was so fierce that, just two days later, Arsenal – as well as fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – all withdrew from the plans. But the original decision only exacerbated the call from supporters for Kroenke to sell, and they amassed outside the Emirates to call for change. An effigy of Kroenke hung from a lamp post as supporters let off flares and held up anti-Kroenke banners – chanting for his removal and also singing songs which would usually be heard in the stands.

▪️ CEO and co-founder of Spotify

▪️ A net worth of $4.5billion

▪️ Lifelong Arsenal supporter



🤔 Could Daniel Ek be the next owner of the club?#AFC pic.twitter.com/nr48QMImyo — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 23, 2021

The protests would continue after kick-off, with Spotify founder Daniel Ek tweeting he would “throw his hat in the ring” if the Kroenkes decided to sell up. When the action started, the Gunners were denied a penalty by a tight VAR offside call, before gifting the points to their opponents. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, returning to the Everton side, flashed a header just wide before Bukayo Saka drew the first save from Jordan Pickford at the other end. Leno then made a good stop to deny Richarlison but needed the frame of his goal to come to his aid and keep out a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick, which hit the top of the crossbar. The former Tottenham man saw a strike deflected behind at the start of the second half as Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked lively. Arsenal were awarded a penalty as Dani Ceballos went to ground after a challenge from Richarlison but the decision was overturned after a VAR check ruled Nicolas Pepe was offside in the build-up.

👀 It's not exactly Super League quality goalkeeping from Bernd Leno...



😅 His howler hands Everton the lead!pic.twitter.com/MMTWRN15Td — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) April 23, 2021