Leicester vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Leicester will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat against Coventry last weekend. The Foxes led but conceded three following Abdul Fatawu's dismissal for a full-blooded challenge, although it was a decision that divided opinion. Did the Sky Blues just make the man advantage count or is it a sign of things to come for Enzo Maresca’s men?

Leicester had motored 10 points clear of the chasing pack. Since the back-to-back defeats against Leeds then Middlesbrough in November, they went 10 games unbeaten to put real daylight between themselves and their next opponents Ipswich. West Brom and Ipswich were the only top six sides the Foxes faced over that 10 game period. The Baggies squandered a point by sending their keeper up in the last minute and the Tractor Boys shared the spoils. The Foxes pedigree is indisputable but their performances against some of the division best sides raise some questions. They may have been the beneficiaries from a favourable festive schedule and with Maresca’s squad ravaged by international call-ups and injury, this fixture will not be as straightforward as the odds on price suggest.

What are the best bets? Injuries and suspensions in central midfield have opened the door for JACK TAYLOR. He started 44 games for Peterborough last term but since his switch to Portman Road in the summer, Taylor has had to settle for a less prominent role. He has only started six times domestically. He completed his first 90 in the league in the Tractor Boys' last outing and looked eager to impress, attempting five tackles and committing as many fouls.

Unsurprisingly, he was SHOWN A CARD and his price to make it two in as many games appeals here. Taylor hit double fixtures in League One last term (10). Josh Smith has the whistle, he has brandished an average of exactly four cards per game in the second tier this season.

Only Morgan Whittaker (4) has averaged more shots than Conor Chaplin (3.6) and if you don’t shoot you don’t score. Chaplin has found the net nine times this term, most recently against Sunderland which ended a six game long domestic draught.

Team news Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho are unavailable for the Foxes, the former is injured and the latter two are away at the African Cup of Nations. Thomas Cannon has proved a worthy understudy, despite not starting a league game for Leicester in 2023, he has scored three times in as many starts since the turn of the year and should spearhead the attack here.

Ipswich are without Sam Morsy who serves the second game of his suspension after picking up 10 cards this season. Kieran McKenna could also be without Massimo Luongo due to injury. This would mean Jack Taylor and Lewis Travis continue in the Tractor Boys engine room.

Predicted line-ups Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Vestergaard, Faes, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Winks; McAteer, Cannon, Mavididi. Ipswich: Hladky; Clarke, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Davis; Taylor, Travis; Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead; Jackson.