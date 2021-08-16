Jake Pearson has previewed Tottenham's trip to Leicester, picking out two best bets as well as a score prediction.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 11/8 (BetVictor) 1pt Tottenham to have 12+ shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

'Liverpool should win comfortably!' | Premier League Best Bets

Leicester arrive into this fixture on the back of a much needed 4-0 demolition of Newcastle on Sunday. The Foxes hosted Eddie Howe’s side having failed to win in their previous three, including a 3-2 defeat to Napoli that saw them dumped out of the Europa League and into the much maligned Europa Conference League, a competition Brendan Rodgers claimed he ‘didn’t even know what it is’ in his post-match interview. But Leicester found a lease of life from somewhere against the Magpies, putting four goals past the side currently second bottom of the division, but perhaps more crucially, keeping their first clean sheet since the opening day of the season. The Foxes also produced their second-best performance of the season in terms of expected goals against (xGA), allowing less than 1.0 xGA for just the second time this season. It is this area that has been the biggest cause for concern for Leicester this term, the ease with which they give up chances as well as goals, but there is reason for encouragement on the back of their recent performance.

For Tottenham, the busy festive schedule hasn’t exactly been that, seeing three games postponed, the first due to severe weather and the following two due to a covid outbreak. The good news is that Spurs reopened their training ground on Sunday, and though the circumstances will certainly have had an impact on the players and the staff, this game is looking increasingly likely to be going ahead. While the past couple of weeks have been a little stop-start for Antonio Conte’s side, it remains clear that the Italian coach is improving the Spurs players with each passing week. Unbeaten in the league since his appointment, taking ten points from a possible 12, Tottenham are within touching distance of fourth-placed West Ham, and with two games in hand on their London rivals. Tottenham’s last three matches have been the best three performances they have produced from a chance creation perspective this season, averaging 2.35 expected goals for (xGF) across those matches – the previous highest total they recorded in a single match this term was 1.92 xGF.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

At the back as well Spurs have been solid, conceding just one across Conte’s four league matches, as opposed to the 16 they conceded during the ten matches Nuno Espirito Santo oversaw. Already they are a better team, that’s not really a slight on Nuno, just that Conte is a high calibre manager; a brilliant appointment by Tottenham. With a fully fit squad the current price of 12/5 would make appeal, but given the unknown circumstances surrounding Spurs at present, it is probably best to avoid the W-D-L market. A price that does make appeal, however, is the 11/8 available about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet This selection would have landed in all but one of Conte’s Premier League matches in charge of Tottenham, as well as in ten of Spurs’ 14 matches overall this season – the second most in the division. Leicester may be at the other end of the spectrum in total, but games at the King Power have seen both teams find the net on just 38% of occasions this term – only home games involving Man City, Tottenham and Wolves have seen BTTS land less. Plenty of firms have priced Both Teams To Score ‘NO’ up at as short as 11/10, and that seems much more inline given the information available. 11/8 is a good price. Take a shot on Tottenham Another angle worth investigating is the shots markets, and specifically TOTTENHAM TO HAVE 12+ SHOTS. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet

Spurs rank quite low on this metric overall, averaging just 10.9 shots per game this term, but in their last three matches that figure has jumped up to 13.7. Tottenham have taken 12 or more shots in half of Conte’s Premier League matches in charge, and against a Leicester team that concede an average of 15.4 shots per game – the second-most in the league – it is a number they are likely to hit once again.

Leicester v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ at 11/8 (BetVictor)

1pt Tottenham to have 12+ shots at 11/10 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Leicester 0-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1620 GMT (14/12/21)