Thursday’s clash at the King Power Stadium is off after Covid-19 outbreaks within the home squad, with Tottenham’s last two matches having been off for Covid reasons.

The Premier League had previously resisted requests from the clubs to postpone the game but it will now be rescheduled.

A league statement read: “The Premier League Board has postponed Leicester City FC’s match against Tottenham Hotspur tonight due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within Leicester’s squad today,

“In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for COVID-19 today.

“This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game. Following consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency, the club’s first team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.”

Tottenham had already travelled to Leicestershire on Wednesday and found out about the postponement at 12pm on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers had already criticised the Premier League for a lack of support during the week.

“We have looked at it,” Rodgers said about getting the game postponed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

“But unfortunately for us we weren’t granted dispensation, which is disappointing because as a team and a club we have always wanted to support all the measures, but when we need a little support with the extreme situation we find ourselves in we weren’t able to get it.

“There was a big doubt for the game against Newcastle, but for the greater good of the game and for the supporters it went ahead. But since then we have picked up more injuries.

“They are not Covid-related injuries, but they are because players are picking up injuries because we can’t rotate the team and the squad because of the number of players we already have out.”

