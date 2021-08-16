The Premier League had previously resisted requests from the clubs to postpone the game but it will now be rescheduled.

A statement read: “The Premier League board has postponed Leicester’s match against Tottenham tonight due to an increase in positive Covid-19 cases within Leicester’s squad today.

“In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for Covid-19 today.

“This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game.

Following consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency, the club’s first-team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.”

More to follow.

