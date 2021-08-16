Sporting Life
The King Power Stadium ahead of Leicester's clash with Everton
Leicester had attempted to have the game postponed on Wednesday

Leicester v Tottenham postponed because of Covid-19 outbreaks

By Sporting Life
13:46 · THU December 16, 2021

Leicester’s Premier League game with Tottenham at the King Power on Thursday has been postponed after Covid-19 outbreaks within both squads.

The Premier League had previously resisted requests from the clubs to postpone the game but it will now be rescheduled.

A statement read: “The Premier League board has postponed Leicester’s match against Tottenham tonight due to an increase in positive Covid-19 cases within Leicester’s squad today.

“In light of the new information, Leicester applied this morning for the fixture to be called off due to an ongoing outbreak within the squad, which has resulted in more players and staff testing positive for Covid-19 today.

“This has left the club with an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the game.

Following consultation with the Premier League and UK Health Security Agency, the club’s first-team training ground was closed this morning to help contain the outbreak.”

More to follow.

