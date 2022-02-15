Leicester host Danish side Randers in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Leicester dropped into the Europa Conference League after finishing third in undoubtedly the most fiercely contested group in the Europa League, just four points separating all four teams, with the Foxes’ 3-2 defeat to Napoli on the final matchday condemning them to Europe’s third-tier competition. It is a tournament that initially Leicester were not to pleased to be a part of, Brendan Rodgers himself admitting that he didn’t even know what the competition was, but with the struggles they have endured in the Premier League this campaign, it could serve as a welcome break for the King Power outfit, as well as potentially the most realistic route to securing European football for next season. The Foxes are fancied to progress through this stage with relative ease, their opponents Randers qualifying from their Europa Conference League group in second position with seven points, drawing their first four matches in the competition.

This is the Danish side’s first meeting with an English team in a European setting, and with the club currently fifth in the Danish Superliga, it may not have the fairy-tale ending that the team from the land of Hans Christian Anderson are hoping for. Leicester are a short price for victory, but even taking into account their recent tribulations, there is little value in opposing them. The goal betting also looks bereft of appeal, with the layers expecting a goal-heavy tie – over 2.5 goals is a best price of 4/7 – while the chances of both teams scoring also looks efficiently priced.

Looking away from the traditional markets then and concentrating on individual players could prove the best approach in a fixture that Leicester are anticipated to dominate. Harvey Barnes was the best player on the pitch as Leicester took on West Ham on Sunday, his assist for Ricardo’s second-half goal merely the tip of the iceberg as far as his performance was concerned.

That David Moyes removed Vladimir Coufal – one of the Premier League’s most accomplished full-back – after 67 minutes, was testament to just how good Barnes was playing, constantly terrorising the Czech defender, and up against a Randers defence that, all due respect, isn’t up to the same standard as West Ham’s backline, the English forward will certainly fancy his chances of getting his name on the scoresheet. CLICK HERE to back Harvey Barnes to score anytime with Sky Bet That Sky Bet are offering 12/5 about HARVEY BARNES TO SCORE ANYTIME, when most other firms are around the 13/10 mark, adds further appeal to the selection.

