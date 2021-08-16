Leicester look to bounce back from a disappointing Europa League exit when they host improving Newcastle. Joe Townsend is backing goals as his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (Mansion Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Things are not going well at Leicester City. Dumped out of the Europa League in the group stage by Napoli on Thursday, they will now be forced to play a knockout play-off in the Conference League – a competition their manager Brendan Rodgers admitted post-match he knows “nothing about”.

Teams Brendan Rodgers' Leicester could end up playing in the Conference League:



▪️ Celtic

▪️ Feyenoord

▪️ Marseille

▪️ PSV

▪️ Rennes

▪️ Roma

▪️ Tottenham



12 European trophies between them. pic.twitter.com/ziGHVeUp0O — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 9, 2021

At the moment, Leicester’s issue is that they appear to know nothing about the art of defending. That 3-2 defeat in Naples was their season in a microcosm – their only clean sheet in 22 fixtures since opening weekend came against Sky Bet Championship side Millwall in the Carabao Cup in September.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Leicester 4/7 | Draw 3/1 | Newcastle 10/3

Newcastle, meanwhile, appear to be making progress under Eddie Howe. A hard-fought, deserved victory over Burnley last time out finally saw them get off the mark for the season. They will need much, much more if they are to survive though. With just 10 points after 15 Premier League fixtures they remain bang in trouble, and desperate for wins. That desperation, heightened by a trip to Liverpool and home games with Manchester City and Manchester United to follow this fixture, could play into our hands.

I wouldn’t entirely put you off backing an away win, but the price has shortened markedly since Leicester’s defeat on Thursday night, and Jake Pearson’s Beat the Market did indeed do as the column's name claims to, by backing Newcastle at a much bigger 5/1 on Monday. If your inkling is to make something of that shift by backing the hosts, they gone out from a general 4/7 to 3/4 in less than 24 hours. I will not be though. Instead, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS offers value at 10/11. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet This has been a winner in five of Leicester’s last eight home games. Those that failed to land were mightily close too: a 3-0 defeat by Chelsea, 1-1 draw with Spartak that saw a host of missed chances (xG: LEI 2.14-0.39 SPA) and a 2-0 loss to Arsenal that only ended with a Gunners clean sheet because of the heroics of Aaron Ramsdale.

Vardy (35%)

Castagne (38%)

Maddison (55%)



A tale of missed (𝙉𝙤𝙣-𝙋𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙮 𝘽𝙞𝙜) chances.



And one penalty. pic.twitter.com/1brG9BjEJB — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) December 9, 2021

It was difficult for Leicester fans to take any optimism from Thursday’s wreckage, but there was some to be had. The Foxes not only deserved the point that would have sent them through, they created more than enough to win – as reflected by the expected goals scoreline (xG: NAP 1.33-2.05 LEI). Play like that again, and they will win on Sunday. Consistency of performance has not been a strong suit of 2021/22 however. The only consistency has been the recent re-discovery of their attacking touch, something that was has never been in doubt this season for opponents Newcastle, even under Steve Bruce. Against this porous Leicester defence we should expect them to find the net in a match they have to go for three points in.

Leicester v Newcastle score prediction and best bets 1.5pts Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 10/11 (Mansion Bet) Score prediction: Leicester 2-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1500 GMT (10/12/21)