Free-scoring Liverpool travel to the King Power to take on a fragile Leicester side. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

There is really only one place to start with Leicester, and that is the nine-goal thriller they were involved in at the Etihad on Boxing Day. 25 minutes into the match and it looked as though Manchester City were on course to break record for most goals scored in a single game, but the Foxes rallied after half time, scoring three goals in the space of ten minutes to make the score 4-3. City scored a further two goals to seal the win, and in truth, it is difficult to know exactly what to make of the match, particularly from a Leicester perspective. Brendan Rodgers will be having nightmares about some of the defending on display, as has been the case for the majority of the season, but he will also be proud of the spirit and fight, as well as obvious quality on the ball, that his team showed to get back within touching distance of the champions of England.

In fact, the game itself was almost an exaggerated summary of Leicester’s season so far, woeful at the back, devastating on the counter, but then woeful at the back again. Tenth in the table post-Christmas is not where many people expected Leicester to be, but things don’t get any easier for Rodgers’ men, with title-chasing Liverpool rolling into town. Leicester may be able take encouragement from the fact that they held the Reds to a 3-3 draw in the Carabao Cup last week, but they did eventually lose on penalties, and they were twice leading by two goals. Shoddy defending again the main obstacle between Leicester and winning a football match.

The Carabao Cup tie was the second successive game that Liverpool had drawn in 90 minutes, failing to get the better of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham prior. That was the first time in their last seven matches that Liverpool have been held to lower than 2.0 expected goals for (xGF) per game, but don’t expect Leicester to manage a similar feat. Jurgen Klopp’s side are an attacking juggernaut. They have scored the joint-most goals in the Premier League, created the most chances as per expected goals and taken the most shots, while only Manchester City can boast a higher shot-on-target average than the Reds. Another area Liverpool excel in, however, is the number of corners they win, and that is the most interesting angle to concentrate on in this fixture. The Reds have averaged 7.83 corners per game this season, which makes the 5/6 available about LIVERPOOL TO TAKE 7+ CORNERS an appealing price. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to take 7+ corners with Sky Bet This selection would have landed in 11 of their 18 Premier League matches this season, as well as in six of their nine games on the road, not to mention the 15 corners that Liverpool won when these two met last week. Game state always plays a big part in corner betting, and a comfortable win for Liverpool wouldn’t do anyone any favours here, but with the attacking talent Leicester possess, it is highly likely that this game will remain competitive throughout. The higher the need for Liverpool to score, the more pressure they will apply to the Leicester backline, which should in turn lead to a vast amount of corners.

Leicester v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2pts Liverpool to take 7+ corners at 5/6 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Leicester 1-3 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1530 GMT (27/12/21)

