Leicester welcome Leeds on Thursday in what is a big game for two struggling sides. George Gamble is on hand to provide his best bet.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds side have failed to win away from home so far this term after losing three times and drawing once. The Whites have at least managed to score in three of those fixtures and will feel confident given Leicester have lost seven of their ten Premier League outings this season and will be without a number of key players. Brendan Rodgers has come under plenty of scrutiny after his side’s consistently poor performances. However, from a neutral perspective, their matches have been quite entertaining having produced an average of 3.9 goals per game.

Two of the last three meetings at this venue have seen four goals and with how these two have shaped up defensively this season, we could be in for a plethora of goal scoring chances once again, meaning OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals. The hosts will be without influential midfielder James Maddison for this encounter through suspension, but they will also still be without Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand. That should give Leeds a boost and the visitors will look to control the game. They will feel unlucky to have lost against Arsenal at the weekend but Jesse Marsch will be incredibly happy with his team's performance and will demand a similar performance here. Both sides will be desperate to claim a victory and earn three points, which should mean we see a fairly end-to-end game play out. There have been at least three goals produced in five of Leeds United's last six road matches in the Premier League and a repeat looks likely here.