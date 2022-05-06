Leicester welcome Everton to the King Power Stadium on Sunday and Tom Carnduff has picked out two best bets to back.

Leicester will be looking for a response to Thursday's defeat to Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final while Everton are hoping that victory here will take them out of the relegation zone. Frank Lampard's side secured a big win over Chelsea last time out but the expected goals (xG) scoreline of 0.91 - 1.41 shows that the visitors can consider themselves unlucky not to leave Goodison Park with at least a point. For Leicester, performances haven't been the best and they sit 11th in the Premier League table. One positive for them is the fact that they are unbeaten at home since a 3-2 loss to Tottenham on January 19. It's why Infogol gives them a 41% chance of al three points on Sunday.

The fact that both sides are priced almost identically for this game shows that the bookmakers are unsure as to which way it will go. Leicester hold the slightest of edges and the fact that these two played each other very recently is a factor. Richarlison's late equaliser earned a deserved 1-1 draw - based on xG - but situation is somewhat a factor there. The cliche 'win your home games' scenario from Everton is true with three wins and a draw from their last four in front of their own supporters. Even with expected rotation given the game on Thursday, the fact that this one isn't taking place in between the two semi-final legs - as was the case last weekend - should mean a slightly stronger Foxes squad than predicted. In six league away games under Lampard's guidance, Everton have lost all six. A worrying point for them is how bad those performances have been - particularly when three of their final five games are on the road.

Across the six, Everton's average xGD has been an alarming -1.53. That figure will also be affected by the fact that both of their goals against Burnley came from the penalty spot. At a best price of 17/10 with a few bookmakers, there is appeal in backing LEICESTER TO WIN. You are gambling on team news but a decent Leicester XI should get the job done. As has been the case in previews involving these two sides throughout the season, a word on just how bad both are at set-piece defending. They both sit in the top-four for goals conceded from corners and free-kicks. However, in Leicester's case 13 of their 17 goals against from these situations have come in games away from home. For Everton, it's an even split. It would not be a surprise to see the hosts pounce when the opportunity presents itself.

We await team news an hour before but if he's starting, I'm intrigued by the 22/1 available on WESLEY FOFANA TO SCORE ANYTIME. Only a wonderful David De Gea save denied him a goal in the Foxes' recent trip to Old Trafford. If he doesn't start, he's unlikely to come on so you get your stake back but his numbers across a handful of appearances have been encouraging. He won a huge six aerial duels against Everton - that resulting in a shot. He has scored since returning from injury - that being away at Rennes in the Europa Conference League in March - and the value is there in backing him to take advantage of this Toffees' weakness.

