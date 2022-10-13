Cam Pope previews the Saturday lunchtime clash between struggling Leicester and Crystal Palace and offers his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Wilfried Zaha to score anytime at 12/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With the glitz of past seasons seemingly light years away, Leicester City’s Premier League status is in real jeopardy, even at this early stage of the season. Rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points from nine games, already three points from safety after Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth (https://www.sportinglife.com/football/live/144883/form), the Foxes will have to call on all their cunning if they are to force their stock to rise before the winter break.

Even allowing for the fact that they can count themselves unlucky to have conceded quite as many as 24 goals this season, the 16.2 xGA generated up to this point – compared with 15 scored on the back of 9.7 xGf – are evidence enough of their alarming slump. CLICK HERE to back Wilfried Zaha to Score Anytime with Sky Bet For Crystal Palace, a tally of one point per game suggests a slower pace to their season than the term prior, which saw them anchored in a respectable 12th come the conclusion. A win on Saturday in the 12:30 kick-off against off-colour opposition could catapult them into the top half of the standings, setting them up well for the visit of Wolves on Tuesday, with up-and-down Everton the destination the following Saturday – as such, this weekend represents a key springboard opportunity.

Once again, the man to watch in the red and blue of Palace is Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian has netted four times already this campaign and, what’s more, is bettering his own statistics from last campaign. The 2021/22 season saw the Eagles’ frontman manage one shot on target per game; this term, that figure stands at 1.43. The trip to face the league’s leakiest defence should provide him with plenty of opportunities, making ZAHA TO SCORE ANYTIME a valuable shout ahead of the encounter. Additionally, games against Leicester have served Zaha well in the past – he has eight in the fixture already and after a full midweek off following the 2-1 win over Leeds, he should be raring to go once more.

Leicester v Crystal Palace score prediction and best bets 1pt Wilfried Zaha to Score Anytime at 12/5 (General) Score prediction: Leicester 1-2 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct 1030 BST (13/10/22)