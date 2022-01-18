Jake Pearson previews high-flying Brighton's trip to the King Power to take on a wounded Leicester City, providing out his best bet and score prediction.

Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory is the only way to describe Leicester’s 3-2 loss at home to Tottenham on Wednesday evening. The Foxes were 2-1 up heading into stoppage time, but yet another display of dismal defending allowed Steven Bergwijn to score in the 95th and 97th minutes. A 2-1 victory over a rapidly-improving Spurs side would have been a very good result for Leicester, perhaps even a platform for a much-improved second half of the season, but now the sour feeling around the King Power has increased and Brendan Rodgers must find a way to snap his team out of their current slump. That Leicester allowed chances equating to 4.68 expected goals against (xGA) at home to Spurs perhaps encapsulates perfectly the issues at the club: the defence. In fact, the Foxes now have the worst defence in the league according to xG, conceding 2.08 xGA per match.

Going forward they still have plenty of the impetus they have always had, with only the current top seven in the division creating more chances than the Foxes, though a game against the fifth best defence in the league (fourth best according to expected goals against per game) will certainly be a test. Brighton arrive into this fixture unbeaten in their last six matches, including a well-deserved 1-1 draw against Chelsea last time out. The Seagulls created the better opportunities than Thomas Tuchel’s side, and once again displayed why their backline has been breached just 22 times this season, limiting the European champions to just 0.66 xGF – only Manchester City and Brentford have held them to lower this season. Many a pundit’s assessment of “if only they had a striker to put the ball in the net” is valid to a certain extent. Neal Maupay is far from a “fox-in-the-box”, but his all-round play is essential to Brighton’s game, and swapping him out for a less mobile, traditional number nine would completely disrupt the rhythm of the team.

That doesn’t solve the problem of them not being able to score, however. On only six occasions this season have the Seagulls managed more than one goal in a match, and again they are underperforming their xG. There are no two ways about it in this fixture, Brighton will create openings against Leicester, but whether they will be able to convert them is another matter. Leicester are the most clinical team in the division, over performing their expected goals for total by more than five goals; they are the antithesis of Brighton. Brighton are being 'overestimated' That in itself makes this an interesting match-up then, but for all the good sentiment around Graham Potter’s men at present, having them shorter than 2/1 to win away at a side who have finished in the top six in the Premier League for the last two seasons appears to be an overreaction on the layers’ behalf. In fact, this is no new phenomena. Data-mining is not an ideal way to inform your betting, but it can throw out some interesting statistics, and when looking through Brighton’s results this season, you would actually have made a loss of just under seven points had you backed them to level stakes in each game.

That is pretty astonishing given how impressive a season they are having. Backing Leicester, by contrast, would have returned you profit in the region of just under three points to level stakes. There is a discrepancy there, and it tells us that the Seagulls are consistently overestimated by the bookmakers, while Leicester are usually available to back at odds not quite reflective of their true chances of winning. CLICK HERE to back Leicester with Sky Bet A price of 8/5 about a LEICESTER WIN looks too big here, and the advice is to side with a home victory.

Leicester v Brighton score prediction and best bets 1pt Leicester to win at 8/5 (General) Score prediction: Leicester 2-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct 1040 GMT (21/01/22)

