Super Sunday's first game sees Leicester host Brentford and Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the game.

It's been a season to forget for Leicester with Brendan Rodgers' side sat 12th in the Premier League table - a mile away from their usual ambition of European football. Their showings in the Europa Conference League have provided some positives but that is to be expected given their quality in comparison with some of the opposition they are coming up against. Brentford's hopes of survival look likely to happen as they have 30 points after 29 points - two positive results will keep them in the division given the way the relegation picture is shaping up.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Leicester 11/10 | Draw 12/5 | Brentford 12/5

The Foxes being at home is key for their chances of victory when we take into account Brentford's showings on the road. They have gained 13 points from 14 away contests but it could have been fewer based on the statistics. The Bees average 1.04 xGF per away league game with a significant average of 1.82 xGA. Of course, Leicester's home form could be better but their 1.50 xGF gives hope that they will find a way through the opposition defence. At a price of 6/5 with a few bookmakers, it's worth siding with LEICESTER TO WIN here. They are unbeaten in their last five at home in all competitions - the last three of which have been victories. CLICK HERE to back Leicester to win with Sky Bet By comparison, while Brentford did beat bottom of the league Norwich in their last away contest, they were on a run of no league away win since beating West Ham at the very beginning of October.

If this fixture was being played in West London, we wouldn't consider backing Leicester at odds of 6/5. Instead, with home advantage, it looks a really solid bet to kick off Sunday's Premier League action. It doesn't cover up the fact that their season on the whole has been a poor one but a win here will push them into the top-half given Crystal Palace and Southampton's involvement in the FA Cup. Home defeats have been rare of late for Leicester and that should continue on Sunday. The value on offer for LEICESTER TO WIN in the outright market means there is no need to delve deeper.

