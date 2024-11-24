Leicester sack Steve Cooper after defeat to Chelsea

Cooper, who took over from former boss Enzo Maresca in the summer, leaves the King Power Stadium with the club two points off the bottom three with two wins in 12 matches.

The Foxes announced assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also left the club.

A statement read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.

“Men’s First Team training will be overseen by First Team Coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the Club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

The news comes after a run of four matches in the league without victory, which included a home defeat on Saturday at the hands of Maresca’s Blues.

The Foxes were promoted off the back of a title-winning Sky Bet Championship campaign.