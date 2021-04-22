Leicester 3-0 West Bromwich Albion: Jamie Vardy & Kelechi Iheanacho on target for Foxes

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester tightened their grip on a Champions League spot by breezing past West Brom.

Striker Vardy, who had not netted in his previous 11 games, kick-started a 3-0 win to help push the Baggies closer to the drop. In-form Kelechi Iheanacho and Jonny Evans, against his former club, also netted first-half goals to put the Foxes, who remain third in the Premier League, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham. Outclassed Albion, nine points from safety, saw their survival hopes suffer a damaging blow and were left to rue Mbaye Diagne’s early mis-kick. They have just six games to save themselves but look destined to return to the Sky Bet Championship after a first-half rout at the King Power Stadium.

Still buoyant after reaching their first FA Cup final for 52 years on Sunday, the Foxes should have gone ahead after three minutes. Conor Townsend’s mistake allowed Iheanacho to run clean through but the forward – with 12 goals in his previous 12 games – took a heavy touch which allowed Sam Johnstone to force him wide. The goalkeeper eventually blocked the shot and the Foxes nearly paid the price shortly after. Wesley Fofana’s poor head fell kindly for Matheus Pereira who calmly found Diagne six yards out, only for the striker to completely miss his kick. Leicester survived and took charge with two quick strikes as Vardy ended his long wait for a goal after 23 minutes. Youri Tielemans’ pass split the Albion defence for Timothy Castagne to run clear and find Vardy to finish for his 15th of the season but just a second goal in 20 games.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 when Callum Robinson deflected Tielemans’ corner perfectly for Evans to hammer home a header from six yards. The Foxes threatened to run riot and James Maddison sent Castagne away but the left-back drilled against the post before Maddison tested Johnstone from distance. The Baggies were remarkably open, reminiscent of when they conceded 19 goals in Allardyce’s first five home games, and Leicester wrapped the game up nine minutes before the break. Vardy glided past Townsend to tee up Iheanacho who continued his hot streak by firing into the roof of the net.

Kelechi Iheanacho can't stop scoring! 🎯



Jamie Vardy with a lovely run to put it on a plate for his strike partner 🤝



The Foxes are on fire! 🦊 pic.twitter.com/2RgSkOX822 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 22, 2021