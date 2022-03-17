Sporting Life
Brendan Rodgers celebrates victory
Brendan Rodgers celebrates

Leicester and Rangers through to Europa and Conference League quarter-finals

By Sporting Life
21:05 · THU March 17, 2022

Both Leicester and Rangers suffered 2-1 defeats in the second legs of their last-16 ties, but it was enough to send them through to the quarter-finals of the Europa and Conference League respectively.

Rennes 2-1 Leicester (agg: 2-3)

Wesley Fofana’s fairytale return sent battling Leicester into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

The defender – out for seven months with a broken leg – scored to help dump Rennes out, despite the Foxes losing 2-1 in France.

They squeezed through to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate after Flavien Tait won it for Rennes on Thursday.

Fofana cancelled out Benjamin Bourigeaud’s early opener and Leicester were indebted to Kasper Schmeichel’s save to deny Serhou Guirassy as they survived Rennes’ desperate late charge.

Red Star 2-1 Rangers (agg: 2-4)

Ryan Kent’s goal punctured Red Star Belgrade’s comeback hopes as Rangers reached the Europa League quarter-finals despite a 2-1 defeat in Serbia.

Red Star made inroads on Rangers’ three-goal first-leg lead when Mirko Ivanic netted in the 10th minute and Allan McGregor made several excellent stops for the visitors.

However, Kent broke brilliantly to level the score on the night in the 56th minute in what proved the key moment of the second leg.

Rangers looked to be seeing the game out comfortably when Ben Nabouhane netted a stoppage-time penalty but it was too little, too late for the hosts as Gers won 4-2 on aggregate.

