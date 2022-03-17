Rennes 2-1 Leicester (agg: 2-3)

Wesley Fofana’s fairytale return sent battling Leicester into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

The defender – out for seven months with a broken leg – scored to help dump Rennes out, despite the Foxes losing 2-1 in France.

They squeezed through to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate after Flavien Tait won it for Rennes on Thursday.

Fofana cancelled out Benjamin Bourigeaud’s early opener and Leicester were indebted to Kasper Schmeichel’s save to deny Serhou Guirassy as they survived Rennes’ desperate late charge.