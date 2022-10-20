The winger scored his sixth goal in six games against United to help the Foxes to a 2-0 win and ease any growing pressure on boss Brendan Rodgers.

He added to Robin Koch’s early own goal with the Foxes a point from the safety line ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to fellow strugglers Wolves.

While they remain in the bottom three, victory lifted Leicester off the foot of the table and gives Rodgers time in a week which has the potential to shape the Foxes’ season.

Defeat extended Leeds’ winless run to seven and they are now just a point above the Foxes and only out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Jesse Marsch has seen his side slowly slip down the table and he faced the wrath of a furious travelling support following what was, ultimately, a meek surrender.

