A Gianluca Mancini own goal kept Leicester dreaming in Europe after a gutsy 1-1 draw with Roma.

The defender was unfortunate enough to divert Ademola Lookman’s ball into his own net to send the Foxes to the Stadio Olimpico for their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg next week locked at 1-1. Brendan Rodgers’ side gave themselves a fighting chance in Italy after a spirited display, despite Lorenzo Pellegrini’s first-half opener. They bossed Roma for long spells and will feel they can reach next month’s final in Tirana. However, Leicester will be frustrated with a draw having started well, only to let their guard down once in the first half.

Leicester’s bright opening was halted when Roma grabbed the lead after 15 minutes. Nicolo Zaniolo’s crossfield pass found Nicola Zalewski and he was allowed to run unchallenged and slip in Pellegrini. The captain had darted behind Wesley Fofana and, with Youri Tielemans failing to track him, fired his fourth goal in eight European matches this season through Kasper Schmeichel’s legs. Yet the Foxes rediscovered their bite and Lookman twice stretched the visitors. First, Smalling expertly blocked Lookman’s shot before coming to the rescue of Rui Patricio after 34 minutes.

Lookman, this time on the edge of the area, again found space with Patricio parrying his drive and the goalkeeper needed Smalling to quickly clear ahead of a lurking Vardy. The on-loan RB Leipzig forward had been the Foxes biggest threat and Roma’s resolve finally broke after 67 minutes. Substitute Harvey Barnes made an instant impact as Roger Ibanez tried to cut out his pass into the area, only to play the ball straight back to the winger. Barnes took full advantage and crossed for Lookman, with the ball bundled in from close range with the help of a deflection off Mancini.

