Infogol xG: will appear here

The Gunners hit the front with less than five minutes on the clock, Gabriel Magalhaes heading in a Bukayo Saka corner at the near post.

Emile Smith Rowe then finished coolly after the ball broke to him in the box in the 18th minute.

Arsenal’s intensity dropped off as Leicester slowly worked their way into the game, with Ramsdale making a series of fine saves.

His phenomenal performance will have pleased Sporting Life readers, as it ensured a winning start to Saturday's Premier League best bets, with under 2.5 goals delivery at 11/10 for Jake Pearson.