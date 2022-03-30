Leeds look to be pulling clear of danger as they welcome Southampton to Elland Road on Saturday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the contest, selecting his best bets.

Back-to-back wins have seen Leeds pull themselves away from danger, with Jesse Marsch's side now seven points above third-bottom Watford. Undoubtedly Raul Jimenez's red card swung their game against Wolves heavily in their direction, but the Whites - 2-0 down at that point - still had to create enough chances to get something from the game. Since Marcelo Bielsa left the club Leeds haven't had an issue in that department. In their four league games under Marsch Leeds have racked up xGF totals of 2.15 (LEI), 0.22 (AVL), 3.00 (NOR) and 3.29 (WOL) - an average of 2.17 per game.

What's more impressive is that they have allowed just 1.12 xGA per game, so things have actually improved at both ends of the pitch under the American. At Elland Road this season, Leeds have been particularly impressive against non 'big six' sides, also known as 'the rest'. They have lost three of 11 home games against 'the rest', winning four, but have averaged an impressive 1.42 xGF and 1.26 xGA per home game across those fixtures.

Southampton head to Elland Road in 11th spot in the league after losing three straight league games, and Leeds' record at home against teams in the bottom half this season is strong (W4, D2, L1). Saints were disappointingly beaten by struggling Watford in the league before getting hammered 4-1 by Manchester City in the FA Cup, with defence again looking to be a major cause for concern. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have allowed 1.57 xGA per game across all of their league matches this season, but have especially struggled away from home.

They rank as the fifth worst travelling defence in the league, allowing 1.93 xGA per away game, so will allow Leeds to create plenty here. Seven defeats in 14 away days is a poor record, and it's no surprise given their defensive vulnerabilities. Saints' away issues coupled with Leeds' rejuvenation and solid record against 'the rest' makes LEEDS TO WIN the recommended bet. CLICK HERE to back Leeds to win with Sky Bet One more win should all-but guarantee safety for the Whites, and in front of a raucous home crowd they can get three points on Saturday.

Leeds v Southampton best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Leeds to win at 7/5 (General) Score prediction: Leeds 2-1 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1615 GMT (30/03/21)