Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Daniel James and Diego Llorente celebrate
Sporting Life's best bet for Leeds v Norwich

Leeds v Norwich tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
15:33 · FRI March 11, 2022

After returning 4.9pts profit from his last five bets, including a 19/10 winner on Thursday night, Joe Rindl provides his best bet for Norwich's trip to Leeds.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Leeds to win with -1 handicap at 13/8 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sporting Life's tipping record has passed a new milestone

This game is Leeds' season isn’t it?

A loss at home to bottom club Norwich, combined with wins elsewhere, could finally drag the Yorkshire club into the bottom three, having flirted above the drop zone since Christmas.

And should they fail to get a result against the Canaries, it suggests they won’t have much hope against the Premier League’s 18 stronger outfits between now and May.

Jesse Marsch's new side performed well without reward at Leicester last weekend (xG: LEI 0.39 - 2.15 LEE), but were really poor in midweek against Aston Villa (xG: LEE 0.22 - 1.26 AVL), even if the scoreline flattered the visitors.

Which Leeds side will show up on Sunday then? The team who have lost each of their past six league games and seven of their last eight?

Or the side that outplayed Leicester last week?

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Leeds 11/20 | Draw 16/5 | Norwich 19/4

If this is a big game for Leeds, it’s a ginormous one for Norwich.

Like their hosts, the Canaries have lost each of their past six matches and the underlying data suggests every one of those losses was thoroughly deserved.

Dean Smith’s side currently possess the single worst xG process Infogol has ever seen from a top flight team (since data collection began in 2014).

Worst xGD per season by xGD

Their average of -1.20 xGD per game is on course to smash the current record held by Hull (2016/17), and to add more insult to injury, they are set to pick up another record for being the worst away team Infogol has ever seen, running at a disastrous -1.62 xGD per away match this season.

Norwich have been cut adrift, sitting five points behind 17th-placed Everton - the Toffees have three games in hand, while Burnley in 18th have two games spare.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

My tip this week is a case of Leeds being bad but Norwich being much, much worse.

The visitors have the second-worst away record in the Premier League this season, picking up just eight points from 13 matches. They haven’t won on their travels since beating 19th-place Watford on January 21st.

And while Leeds have been poor overall, if we look at their home xG process against teams not part of the traditional 'big six', the Elland Road outfit have been steady, averaging 1.41 xGF and 1.21 xGA per game over those 10 fixtures this season.

Against Norwich they should go a step further. LEEDS TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP appeals at 13/8 especially when you consider the Whites’ odds-on price to win outright at 11/20 best-price.

Norwich’s last six losses have all been by at least two goals. Leeds should have enough to see this bet land.

Leeds v Norwich best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Leeds to win with -1 handicap at 13/8 (General)

Score prediction: Leeds 3-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (11/03/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures
ALSO READ: Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS