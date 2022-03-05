After returning 4.9pts profit from his last five bets, including a 19/10 winner on Thursday night, Joe Rindl provides his best bet for Norwich's trip to Leeds.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Leeds to win with -1 handicap at 13/8 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

This game is Leeds' season isn’t it? A loss at home to bottom club Norwich, combined with wins elsewhere, could finally drag the Yorkshire club into the bottom three, having flirted above the drop zone since Christmas. And should they fail to get a result against the Canaries, it suggests they won’t have much hope against the Premier League’s 18 stronger outfits between now and May. Jesse Marsch's new side performed well without reward at Leicester last weekend (xG: LEI 0.39 - 2.15 LEE), but were really poor in midweek against Aston Villa (xG: LEE 0.22 - 1.26 AVL), even if the scoreline flattered the visitors. Which Leeds side will show up on Sunday then? The team who have lost each of their past six league games and seven of their last eight? Or the side that outplayed Leicester last week?

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

If this is a big game for Leeds, it’s a ginormous one for Norwich. Like their hosts, the Canaries have lost each of their past six matches and the underlying data suggests every one of those losses was thoroughly deserved. Dean Smith’s side currently possess the single worst xG process Infogol has ever seen from a top flight team (since data collection began in 2014).

Their average of -1.20 xGD per game is on course to smash the current record held by Hull (2016/17), and to add more insult to injury, they are set to pick up another record for being the worst away team Infogol has ever seen, running at a disastrous -1.62 xGD per away match this season. Norwich have been cut adrift, sitting five points behind 17th-placed Everton - the Toffees have three games in hand, while Burnley in 18th have two games spare.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

My tip this week is a case of Leeds being bad but Norwich being much, much worse. The visitors have the second-worst away record in the Premier League this season, picking up just eight points from 13 matches. They haven’t won on their travels since beating 19th-place Watford on January 21st. And while Leeds have been poor overall, if we look at their home xG process against teams not part of the traditional 'big six', the Elland Road outfit have been steady, averaging 1.41 xGF and 1.21 xGA per game over those 10 fixtures this season. Against Norwich they should go a step further. LEEDS TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP appeals at 13/8 especially when you consider the Whites’ odds-on price to win outright at 11/20 best-price. CLICK HERE to back Leeds to win with -1 handicap with Sky Bet Norwich’s last six losses have all been by at least two goals. Leeds should have enough to see this bet land.

Leeds v Norwich best bets and score prediction 1pt Leeds to win with -1 handicap at 13/8 (General) Score prediction: Leeds 3-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1400 GMT (11/03/22)