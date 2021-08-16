Jake Pearson provides a preview and best bet for Burnley's trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

Surely things cannot get any worse for Leeds, can they? Winless in their last four, losing their last three, including a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City, and to cap it off, Kalvin Phillips has now been ruled out until March. Things are beginning to look grim up north, and with Marcelo Bielsa’s men just five points ahead of opponents Burnley, who currently occupy 18th position in the Premier League, this really is beginning to look like that dreaded cliché that is a relegation six-pointer. Defensively, Leeds have been woeful of late, conceding 16 goals in their last four matches, but also allowing a whopping 10.91 expected goals against (xGA) across those games. Something needs to change if the Yorkshire outfit are to arrest the slide, so perhaps a home fixture against the league’s third-lowest scorers, and second-lowest chance creators, would be considered welcome.

Burnley have really struggled going forward this term, netting just 15 times, with only three players in the squad on more than one goal. Maxwel Cornet as proved to be a ray of hope in what has been a pretty poor season, but there is still plenty of time for Burnley to turn around their campaign and secure another season of top-flight football. In stark contrast to Leeds, the Clarets have actually performed well at the back, conceding the eighth-fewest goals in the league (though they have only played 16). Their 3-1 defeat away to Manchester United on Thursday will have been a disappointment, but those are not the matches that will define Burnley’s season; these are.

There is everything to play for in this fixture, with defeat likely to prove disastrous for either side. With that in mind then, it is worth delving into the card markets, and a price of 2/1 for LEEDS TO RECEIVE 30+ BOOKING POINTS makes plenty of appeal. CLICK HERE to back Leeds 30+ booking points with Sky Bet No team has picked up more cautions that Leeds this season, Bielsa’s men picking up 50 so far – more than 16 higher than the league average. As far as the selection is concerned, it would have landed in 11 of Leeds’ 18 matches this season, including in each of their last three at Elland Road. Predictably, Leeds matches have averaged the most yellow cards this season, but Burnley matches rank quite highly also, games involving the Clarets seeing an average of 4.12 cautions per match. Given what is at stake, it is highly likely that this match takes on a very competitive edge, which could mean a very busy day for the man in the middle. Speaking of which, Kevin Friend has been confirmed as the referee for this fixture, which further enhances confidence in the selection, Friend averaging a league-high of six yellow cards per match this season. Friend has refereed Leeds three times in this calendar year, and has shown them three yellow cards on each occasion.

Leeds v Burnley best bets and score prediction 1pt Leeds 30+ booking points at 2/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Leeds 1-1 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1250 GMT (31/12/21)

