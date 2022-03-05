Jesse Marsch's Leeds aim to move clear of the drop zone as they host Aston Villa. Jake Osgathorpe has a preview and best bets.

Leeds' first game under Jesse Marsch ended in defeat at Leicester, but the performance they put in deserved at least a point (xG: LEI 0.39 - 2.15 LEE). That defensive display was their best based on xGA since October 2, an encouraging start to the reign of the American coach. More time to work with the Leeds players should help them improve further, adapting from the man-to-man system employed by Marcelo Bielsa to the zonal system under Marsch, but this is a tricky match against a team with undoubted attacking quality. One game is the smallest of samples, so we shouldn't get too carried away with Leeds' defensive display in their last game, and instead focus on the fact that they have been abysmal at the back for much of the campaign.

There are cracks in the Leeds team without injured duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, being easier to breach, which is why they rank as the second worst defensive team in the league based on xGA per game (2.00). Part of that is down to Bielsa's system, part is down to the individuals at the club. The latter cannot be changed at this stage of the season, and when talking about individuals, we can segue nicely to Leeds' opponents on Thursday. Aston Villa have been excellent in their last two contests against Brighton and Southampton, creating plenty of chances and conceding very few, with Philippe Coutinho shining for Steven Gerrard's side. He, along with Emi Buendia, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey mean Villa have genuine star quality in attack, while their midfield trio of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Jacob Ramsey has an excellent balance.

Since Gerrard's arrival at Villa, only seven teams have collected more points and only seven teams have been better defensively according to xGA per game (1.38). Finding consistency in attack is the next challenge, but against a vulnerable Leeds defence, they could create plenty again. With that in mind, I want to get Villa onside, but given the uncertainty around what we can expect from Leeds under Marsch I will be backing ASTON VILLA TO WIN (DRAW NO BET), rather than a straight away win. Villa have won five of eight against bottom-half teams under Gerrard, losing just two, and they can add to this good record at Elland Road.

