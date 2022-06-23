Who is Leeds target Cody Gakpo?

It looks likely that Leeds will lose star man Raphinha this summer, but rumours are rife they will look to replace him with PSV's Cody Gakpo. We take a look at what he would bring to Leeds.

PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo has been one of the stars of the Dutch Eredivisie this season. The Eindhoven youth academy graduate has been with the club all his life and made the long-awaited step up to the first team in 2018. Composure is key In the past two seasons, Gakpo has maintained consistency in his overall output, scoring seven goals in the 19/20 and 20/21 season. In 21/22 he finished with 12 goals.

Cutting inside onto his favourite right foot from the left wing, Gakpo is primarily a highly offensive left-sided winger who thrives in attacking space on the ball. Gakpo combines an icy composure in the final third with the vision for a key pass or an important switch. Only 23-years-old, Gakpo rarely puts a foot wrong in possession and is able to use his silky close control to dribble past markers and help his team escape the opposition press. Being over 6ft tall, Gakpo's height allows him to cover long distances with larger strides on the ball, his slender body frames makes him tricky to man-mark as well. Dual-threat as creator and taker of chances The Eredivisie ace stands out on a number of metrics this season, averaging 0.41 xG/95 and 0.40 xA/95 indicating a dual-threat not just as a goal-scorer but also as a creative threat on and off the ball.

In fact, that combined expected goal involvement (xGI = xG + xA) ranked him as the fourth biggest attacking threat in the league last term. He is also a high-volume shooter, averaging 3.71 shots/95 this season in the league. Stylistically, he is a great fit for a number of teams in the Premier League, including Leeds should they be forced to let go of Raphinha this summer.