Fulham 1-2 Leeds United: Patrick Bamford and Raphinha down Cottagers

Patrick Bamford responded to his omission from the England squad with a goal as Leeds ended their misfortunes in the capital with an entertaining 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The defeat saw the Cottagers fail to grasp the opportunity to move out of the relegation zone for the first time since December. After Bamford’s 29th-minute opener, Fulham’s Joachim Andersen got the equaliser with his first goal for the club, before Raphinha scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season, slotting the ball past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for Leeds’ winner. Marcelo Bielsa’s men had lost all five of their games in London this season, and were winless in their last 16 visits to the capital in all competitions, losing 14. Leeds’ intensity proved too much for Fulham, who remain in the drop zone ahead of the crucial clash between relegation battlers Brighton and Newcastle on Saturday.

Leeds looked to have taken the lead in the eighth minute, only for Luke Ayling to be denied by VAR. Ayling had lost his marker at the far post and headed home from a Tyler Roberts cross, but after VAR intervened, the goal was disallowed as Roberts was ruled marginally offside in the build-up. Fulham uncharacteristically struggled to get out of their own half in the early stages of the match, and had difficulty coping with Leeds’ energy, especially in the middle of the park. With Harrison Reed momentarily down, Leeds had the ball in the back of the net for the second time, as Raphinha was played through before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Areola, but the linesman had to wait until the ball was in the back of the net to raise his flag, with the Leeds winger obviously offside. Fulham, who had been second best in the opening exchanges almost had the opener, when Josh Maja turned in the box before shooting towards goal from close range, but Illan Meslier was able to make the save. Just moments later, it was Leeds who took the lead. Jack Harrison’s cross found Bamford, who made no mistake, putting it past Areola to break the deadlock just before the half-hour mark.

