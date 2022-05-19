Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Lee Johnson
Lee Johnson

Lee Johnson: Hibernian appoint ex-Bristol City and Sunderland boss on four-year deal

By Sporting Life
14:06 · THU May 19, 2022

Former Sunderland and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has been appointed Hibernian’s new manager on a four-year deal at the Scottish Premiership club.

Johnson, 40, has beaten off competition from former Malmo head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson to be named Shaun Maloney’s successor at Easter Road. He is expected to bring Jamie McAllister with him as his assistant.

Hibernian’s executive chairman Ronald J Gordon said the club had carried out a “thorough and vigorous” search to land the right man.

Gordon added: “There were a number of high-quality managers interested in the role and we analysed them all thoroughly.

“The candidates were interviewed in depth by a panel of directors before we unanimously came to the decision that Lee was the outstanding candidate and the perfect fit for us.

“Not only does Lee have great experience in management, but he also has knowledge of the Scottish and English game, will bring a definitive style of positive play to Hibs and has a proven record of success.”

Johnson, who had a brief spell as a player with city rivals Hearts in 2006, has been out of work since leaving Sunderland in January.

Hibs sacked two managers – Jack Ross and Maloney – over the past season as they ended up eighth in the Scottish Premiership, their worst finish since returning to the top flight five years ago.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS