The Scottish midfielder scored the only goal in a close encounter at Valley Parade – a game watched by the largest crowd at this stage in the fourth tier.

The 20,575 attendance saw Carlisle pile on the pressure in the second half but Mark Hughes’ Bradford held on to take a slender lead to Brunton Park next Saturday.

Defeat meant Carlisle have won only two of their last 12 games but their strong second-half showing will give them hope for the return.

Smith gives Salford slender advantage

Salford claimed the advantage over local rivals Stockport with a 1-0 win in the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final at the Peninsula Stadium.

The hosts were much the better side on the night – and the shot statistics bore that out – but all they could muster was the single first-half goal from experienced striker Matt Smith.

Neil Wood’s side could well go on to rue not taking a healthier advantage into next Saturday’s second leg, although they did condemn County to their first defeat since February.