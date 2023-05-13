Dion Charles denied Barnsley a vital first-leg advantage with a second-half equaliser to earn Bolton a 1-1 draw in their Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final.
The Northern Ireland international scored his 21st league goal just four minutes after Nicky Cadden threatened to put Barnsley in the driving seat for Friday’s return at Oakwell.
The eventual winners will meet Sheffield Wednesday or Peterborough at Wembley for the right to join Plymouth and Ipswich in the Championship next season.
Unlike Posh’s 4-0 hammering of the Owls, this second semi-final – played in front of a crowd of 23,450 – was far cagier.
Barnsley finished one place and five points in front of their hosts after the regular season. But Wanderers enjoyed a more profitable end to the campaign and showed their resilience after falling behind.
The return of captain Mads Andersen after a two-game injury absence boosted Barnsley in this fourth and penultimate meeting between the teams this season.
The corresponding home league fixture ended in a sterile 0-0 draw, Barnsley won the FA Cup duel while Wanderers romped to a 3-0 win at Oakwell on January 2.
Barnsley hope to return to the Championship after just one season away while a Jack Grealish goal for Aston Villa contributed to Wanderers dropping from the second tier in April 2019.
Peterborough have one foot in the League One play-off final at Wembley after they eased past Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris sent the home fans into hysteria ahead of Thursday’s return leg at Hillsborough.
Posh – who saw Darren Ferguson return for a fourth stint as manager at the start of the year – were delirious after sealing the last play-off spot as they leapfrogged Derby on the final day and they are in dreamland once again after blowing the visitors away in the first leg.
And it could be another fairytale finish to the season for Ferguson who has steered the club to the Championship on three separate occasions as well as a League Two promotion.
Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday were gutted to only be in the play-offs after securing a club record 96-point haul.
They now hold the unwanted record of the highest points total ever to miss out on automatic promotion in the Football League.
A dismal run of just four points from a possible 24 heading towards the run-in cost them dear.
And the Owls, who missed out on a return to the Championship after play-off heartache to Sunderland last season, were the architects of their own downfall once again.
Moore’s charges have an absolute mountain to climb to keep their dreams of a second-tier return alive.
