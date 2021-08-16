Sporting Life team land 10/1 accumulator on the second weekend of action

A second Lee Angol goal saw the Bantams win 2-1 against Oldham, and the goal proved to be decisive to the 10/1 four-fold.

Sheffield Wednesday were comfortable winners at home to Doncaster and Fulham trounced Huddersfield 5-1.

Leicester beat Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League, and after a nervous wait there attention switched to Yorkshire where Bradford came up with the goods to get the season off to a mighty start.

Earlier, Jake Osgathorpe had a 2.5pt winner thanks to both teams scoring in Manchester United v Leeds, and the 3pm games were fruitful too on a profitable day for Sporting Life football readers.

Joe Rindl tipped Everton to win at 10/11, Jake Pearson flagged Burnley +1 on the corner count at 11/8 which won comfortably, Michael Beardmore's Saturday Seven Nap of Fulham landed and Tom Carnduff landed a huge 7/2 winner thanks to Youri Tielemans having 4+ tackles in Leicester's win.

Mark O'Haire's Nap also landed early on in the Manchester United v Leeds game, with each team having 3+ corners and 10+ booking points, making at an excellent day all round.