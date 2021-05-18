Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Roy Hodgson to leave; Frank Lampard favourite with Eddie Howe shortening

Roy Hodgson will leave his role as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season. Frank Lampard is the favourite for the job, with Eddie Howe shortening in the betting.

Hodgson, 73, has not indicated he will retire, but with his contract set to expire this summer he will take charge of the Eagles for the last time on Sunday away at former club Liverpool.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds (Sky Bet): Frank Lampard - 5/4

Eddie Howe - 3/1

Sean Dyche - 4/1

Steve Cooper - 4/1

Valerin Ismael - 11/1

Chris Wilder - 18/1 Odds correct 15:45 (18/05/21)

Hodgson said: “After more than 45 years of coaching, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace. CLICK HERE for our latest football betting tips “It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. “I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.”

