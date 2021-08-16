La Liga betting tips: Weekend best bets

We've gone 6/7 in this column so far this season, and Liam Kelly returns to bring you the best bets for this weekend's La Liga fixtures in Spain.
2pts Atlético Madrid to beat Espanyol at 19/20 (General)
2pts Getafe to beat Elche and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
Atlético Madrid lost their 100% record in La Liga last time out, drawing 2-2 with Villarreal in somewhat unfortunate fashion (xG: ATM 1.99 - 0.40 VIL). Diego Simeone's side were the far better side at the Wanda Metropolitano, but dropped two points as a result of Villarreal hitting the back of the net on their only two shots of the game.
Despite that result ruining our own 100% record in this column, I'm happy to jump right back in and back ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN here. La Liga's reigning champions look to be as stable as ever, so it's surprising to see Atléti available at a shade of odds-on at a newly-promoted side.
Espanyol have yet to score this season, sitting in 16th place after a disappointing 1-0 defeat in Mallorca two weeks ago. Admittedly, they have been solid defensively, averaging 0.86 expected goals against (xGA) per game this season, but the prospect of facing legitimate title contenders Atléti represents an extremely tough task. They should fall short of the level required to take something from this match-up.
Score prediction: Espanyol 0-2 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
A Friday night in the Balearic Islands is rarely uneventful, but this match-up might prove to be just that.
Newly-promoted Mallorca have started the season very well, gaining four points from their opening two fixtures. The foundation behind the two good results has been a solid backline, allowing 0.88 expected goals against (xGA) vs Real Betis and 1.07 xGA at Alavés. Mallorca have struggled to create chances, though, a bonus to their upcoming opponents.
Espanyol come into this game on the back of two consecutive 0-0 draws in fairly tough matches. As well as keeping clean sheets, they've allowed very few chances, conceding 0.84 xGA at Osasuna and 0.63 xGA at home to Europa League champions Villarreal.
All signs point to a low-scoring start to the La Liga weekend. The Under/Over markets don't offer value in that respect, but the better price available for BTTS 'NO' does, with two strong defences likely to be on top in Palma.
Score prediction: Getafe 2-0 Elche (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
