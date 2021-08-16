La Liga betting tips: Weekend best bets

Espanyol v Atlético Madrid

Kick-off time: 13:00 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: LaLigaTV

Atlético Madrid lost their 100% record in La Liga last time out, drawing 2-2 with Villarreal in somewhat unfortunate fashion (xG: ATM 1.99 - 0.40 VIL). Diego Simeone's side were the far better side at the Wanda Metropolitano, but dropped two points as a result of Villarreal hitting the back of the net on their only two shots of the game.

Despite that result ruining our own 100% record in this column, I'm happy to jump right back in and back ATLETICO MADRID TO WIN here. La Liga's reigning champions look to be as stable as ever, so it's surprising to see Atléti available at a shade of odds-on at a newly-promoted side.

Espanyol have yet to score this season, sitting in 16th place after a disappointing 1-0 defeat in Mallorca two weeks ago. Admittedly, they have been solid defensively, averaging 0.86 expected goals against (xGA) per game this season, but the prospect of facing legitimate title contenders Atléti represents an extremely tough task. They should fall short of the level required to take something from this match-up.

Score prediction: Espanyol 0-2 Atlético Madrid (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)