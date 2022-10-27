1.5pts Mallorca to score first v Espanyol at 20/23 (BoyleSports)

Mallorca v Espanyol

It's worth backing the Balearic Islanders to get the La Liga party going this weekend, facing an Espanyol side that often start games slowly.

At 20/23 with BoyleSports, MALLORCA TO SCORE FIRST is a solid selection for the Friday night offering.

Despite being perennial relegation contenders in Spain's top tier, Son Moix is a tough place to visit. Although they've only gained four points in five home games this term, Mallorca have performed fairly well as hosts.

Javier Aguirre's side hold a +2.2 expected goal difference (xGD) across those fixtures, averaging 1.41 expected goals for (xGF) per game — despite welcoming Real Betis, Barcelona and Sevilla already this season.