Liam Kelly continues to look for more winners from Spain's top tier, picking bets from this weekend's round of La Liga fixtures.
1.5pts Mallorca to score first v Espanyol at 20/23 (BoyleSports)
It's worth backing the Balearic Islanders to get the La Liga party going this weekend, facing an Espanyol side that often start games slowly.
At 20/23 with BoyleSports, MALLORCA TO SCORE FIRST is a solid selection for the Friday night offering.
Despite being perennial relegation contenders in Spain's top tier, Son Moix is a tough place to visit. Although they've only gained four points in five home games this term, Mallorca have performed fairly well as hosts.
Javier Aguirre's side hold a +2.2 expected goal difference (xGD) across those fixtures, averaging 1.41 expected goals for (xGF) per game — despite welcoming Real Betis, Barcelona and Sevilla already this season.
Espanyol are a level below the three teams Mallorca have been beaten by at home and, again, the visitors have been slow starters during this campaign, conceding first in nine of their 11 league matches.
With that in mind, backing Mallorca to net the opener is the play.
Score prediction: Mallorca 1-1 Espanyol (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct 2200 BST (27/10/22)
