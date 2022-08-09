Liam Kelly looks at the first round of La Liga fixtures, picking out three bets of interest from the opening slate of the season.

Osasuna v Sevilla Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

Osasuna 21/10 | Draw 21/10 | Sevilla 7/5 The 2022/23 La Liga season kicks off with what should be an informative match-up. Summer changes for Sevilla have indeed become familiar for the club, with a brand new centre-back partnership and more needed entering this campaign, but they have the distinct feeling of coming to the end of a successful cycle. One constant for the visitors is manager Julen Lopetegui, which is hardly a positive at this point. Sevilla were very tedious to watch in the latter parts of last season and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him replaced if they get off to a bad start. A trip to Pamplona to face Osasuna will prove difficult, too.

Jagoba Arrasate will be in the El Sadar dugout for the home side once again, and it should be no surprise as to how they will approach things. Feeding the likes of Kike García and Ante Budimir from wide positions and set-pieces is likely to be the number one source of chances created, especially against this specific opponent. That bodes well for the suggested bet — OSASUNA to take the MOST CORNERS at a price of 6/5. CLICK HERE to back Osasuna to take the most corners with Sky Bet Osasuna averaged 4.53 corners for and 3.89 against when playing at home in the league last season, while Sevilla averaged 4.00 for and 4.42 against as the away side. Given the style of each side is unlikely to change too much, the home side look value at odds-against in this corners market. Score prediction: Osasuna 1-1 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 1100 BST (10/08/22)

Real Valladolid v Villarreal Kick-off time: 18:00 BST, Saturday

Real Valladolid 29/10 | Draw 5/2 | Villarreal 19/20 Without doubt, Villarreal have the requisite quality to challenge for a top-four spot this term. The question is whether Unai Emery can lead a team to be consistent over the course of the campaign. I have my doubts on that, although Yellow Submarine were better than their seventh place suggests in 2021/22, ranking fourth in expected points, but the opening game of the season has a one-off element to it, something we know Emery excels at.

With few alterations to a strong squad and a full preparation for this first fixture, they should be backed to make a solid start at even money. VILLARREAL TO WIN is the play. CLICK HERE to back Villarreal to win with Sky Bet Real Valladolid return to La Liga with high hopes they can remain in the division this time. It will be a stiff task, however, starting as one of the favourites for relegation. That's no surprise given the relative lack of ambition shown in the transfer window, adding just a few La Liga veterans and some unproven youngsters. They should struggle straight out of the gate against a Champions League qualification contender. Score prediction: Real Valladolid 0-2 Villarreal (Sky Bet odds: 8/1) Odds correct 1410 BST (10/08/22)

Athletic Club v Mallorca Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Monday

Athletic Club 11/20 | Draw 29/10 | Mallorca 21/4 Few places would be more intimidating than a trip to San Mames on the opening day of the season. For Mallorca, the travel involved from the Balearic Island to Bilbao and the simple fact the relegation contenders regularly fail to test the opposition when playing on the road lead to a fairly confident selection here. ATHLETIC CLUB TO WIN TO NIL makes appeal at a standout 6/4 on Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Athletic Club to win to nil with Sky Bet Mallorca scored only 16 goals in 19 away games in the league last season, creating chances equating to an average of just 1.03 expected goals per game as visitors, and there's little reason to suggest they should be any better in the same department this term.